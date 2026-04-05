Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Unveils “Yōkai: Scenes of the Supernatural in Japanese Woodblock Prints”

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens invites visitors into a world of mystery, mischief, and myth with its upcoming exhibition, “Yōkai: Scenes of the Supernatural in Japanese Woodblock Prints,” on view from May 9 through August 30, 2026.
This captivating exhibition brings together 90 rare works, including woodblock prints and illustrated books (e-hon), spanning more than 250 years of Japanese artistic tradition. Drawn from the distinguished collection of Scripps College in Claremont, California, the exhibition explores the fascinating realm of yōkai, supernatural beings that have long inhabited Japan’s folklore, landscapes, and imagination.
From mischievous shape-shifting animals to vengeful ghosts and eerie apparitions, yōkai blur the line between the natural and supernatural. These mysterious figures—sometimes frightening, sometimes humorous—have been passed down through generations in legends, literature, and theatrical storytelling, eventually becoming enduring subjects in Japanese art.
The exhibition highlights works from the Edo period (1603–1868), a time when the rise of woodblock printing fueled widespread literacy and enabled publishers to mass-produce illustrated stories and imagery. By the 19th century, supernatural themes surged in popularity, bringing yōkai into the homes of everyday people.
Renowned artists such as Katsushika Hokusai and Tsukioka Yoshitoshi brought these fantastical creatures to life through vivid, expressive compositions filled with grotesque ghosts, devilish demons, and otherworldly beings. Their imaginative interpretations continue to influence contemporary Japanese pop culture, including manga and anime art.
Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach, Florida. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.
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