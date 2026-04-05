Velas Resorts Expands ‘Me-Moons’ Across the Collection for the Luxury Solo Traveler to Celebrate Themselves

At Mar del Cabo in Baja California Sur, the Me-Moon takes an entirely different form — one defined by creative autonomy. Thoughtfully appointed accommodations range from a Balcony Ocean View Suite with a private terrace and ocean view, to a Partial Ocean View room complete with an outdoor hammock. Me-mooning guests are encouraged to select at least four curated inclusions to celebrate themselves. Mornings invite a gentle reawakening: a Morning Suite Service ($20 USD) delivers a basket of sourdough conchas fresh out of the oven and a fresh pot of cafe de olla to the private terrace, while the silence of the property creates an ideal setting for journaling or meditation facing the sea. Midday offerings range from a Farm-to-Table Cooking Class ($70 USD) — celebrating the freshest local seafood and seasonal vegetables — to a Signature Massage ($110 USD) on the beach. As the Baja California sky shifts to gold, the Me-Moon at Mar del Cabo reveals its most memorable moments. Guests may choose a private tequila, mezcal, or craft beer tasting ($60 USD); a Sunset Picnic ($75 USD); or a Table for One dinner ($120 USD) designed by Chef Oscar Morales to honor the authentic flavors of Baja California. The Pasta & Paint experience ($100 USD) — featuring handmade pasta, local seafood, and a full artist's setup — offers a joyful evening of creative expression, available either in the restaurant or the privacy of one's suite. Beyond the property, a curated day in San José del Cabo or Cabo San Lucas ($129 USD each) extends the experience into the destination's most vibrant corners. Evenings close in quiet luxury, with a nighttime tea and snacks amenity ($20 USD) delivered to the suite, inviting guests to craft their own nocturnal ritual beneath some of the clearest skies in Mexico. Every Me-Moon guest receives a signature Mar del Cabo mini spa fragrance as a keepsake — a sensory reminder of days spent entirely in their own company.