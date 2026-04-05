Velas Resorts Expands ‘Me-Moons’ Across the Collection for the Luxury Solo Traveler to Celebrate Themselves

After the launch of a Me-Moon experience at Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta last year, Velas Resorts in Mexico expands the personal celebrations to its other destinations. The bespoke solo travel experience is also now available at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Velas Vallarta, and Mar del Cabo by Velas Resorts. Velas Resorts’ Me-Moons reframe solo travel not as solitude, but as a ceremony — elevating a personal trip to the status of a grand honeymoon for oneself. Each property offers a distinct atmosphere and curated programming centered on self-discovery, inner balance, and absolute comfort.
Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit - Starting from $3,690 USD for 3-night Me-Moon Experience
Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit presents the Me-Moon as a fully orchestrated retreat for the senses. Private VIP airport transfers take guests directly to the AAA Five Diamond resort for check-in to the newly renovated Grand Terrace Suite — an exclusive adults-only accommodation featuring a rooftop terrace with a Jacuzzi designed to provide ultimate seclusion and uninterrupted views of the Pacific. Each morning is elevated through an in-suite breakfast service on the terrace, featuring personalized nutrition with cold-pressed juices and gourmet superfoods. Aromatherapy and revitalizing infusions set the tone for purposeful days. Wellness programming ranges from hydrotherapy and Signature Massage at SE Spa, to Sound Healing, Mandala Workshops, yoga, and Neuro-Meditation — each designed to cultivate inner equilibrium and restore a deep sense of presence. On request, the experience extends beyond the property with a Hidden Beach Expedition to the Marietas Islands — a UNESCO-protected archipelago off the Nayarit coast. Guests can swim through a sea cave to reach the famed Playa del Amor, a breathtaking beach hidden within a volcanic crater, offering a setting of rare, unspoiled beauty and meditative quiet. Thoughtfully curated excursion options — including a nightlife tour, an art tour, or an adventure experience — ensure that each guest's journey is as dynamic or as still as they desire.
Velas Vallarta - Starting from $1,497 USD for 3-night Me-Moon
Velas Vallarta offers a Me-Moon on the sun-drenched shores of Puerto Vallarta in a private one-bedroom suite. A 55-minute Aromatherapy Treatment at the resort's spa or on the oceanfront jetty provides physical restoration, while a dedicated photoshoot creates a lasting record of the experience — a portrait of the guest at their most present, unhurried, and authentically themselves. Roundtrip transportation is included, as is an exhilarating excursion into the jungle for zip lines, tequila tasting, and crossing of the celebrated Jorullo Bridge. Complementing these inclusions, flexible check-in and check-out options allow guests to extend the ease of the Me-Moon experience to the very first and final hours of their stay. The all-inclusive plan at Velas Vallarta ensures that the full breadth of the resort's culinary, recreational, and wellness offerings are available throughout, allowing guests to move freely between moments of activity and stillness.
Mar del Cabo - Starting from $499 USD for one-night stay in bed and breakfast
At Mar del Cabo in Baja California Sur, the Me-Moon takes an entirely different form — one defined by creative autonomy. Thoughtfully appointed accommodations range from a Balcony Ocean View Suite with a private terrace and ocean view, to a Partial Ocean View room complete with an outdoor hammock. Me-mooning guests are encouraged to select at least four curated inclusions to celebrate themselves. Mornings invite a gentle reawakening: a Morning Suite Service ($20 USD) delivers a basket of sourdough conchas fresh out of the oven and a fresh pot of cafe de olla to the private terrace, while the silence of the property creates an ideal setting for journaling or meditation facing the sea. Midday offerings range from a Farm-to-Table Cooking Class ($70 USD) — celebrating the freshest local seafood and seasonal vegetables — to a Signature Massage ($110 USD) on the beach. As the Baja California sky shifts to gold, the Me-Moon at Mar del Cabo reveals its most memorable moments. Guests may choose a private tequila, mezcal, or craft beer tasting ($60 USD); a Sunset Picnic ($75 USD); or a Table for One dinner ($120 USD) designed by Chef Oscar Morales to honor the authentic flavors of Baja California. The Pasta & Paint experience ($100 USD) — featuring handmade pasta, local seafood, and a full artist's setup — offers a joyful evening of creative expression, available either in the restaurant or the privacy of one's suite. Beyond the property, a curated day in San José del Cabo or Cabo San Lucas ($129 USD each) extends the experience into the destination's most vibrant corners. Evenings close in quiet luxury, with a nighttime tea and snacks amenity ($20 USD) delivered to the suite, inviting guests to craft their own nocturnal ritual beneath some of the clearest skies in Mexico. Every Me-Moon guest receives a signature Mar del Cabo mini spa fragrance as a keepsake — a sensory reminder of days spent entirely in their own company.
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