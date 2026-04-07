LDV Hospitality Brings “La Dolce Vita” to Montauk this Summer with the Debut of Barlume Beach

Designed by Studio Tre, Barlume Beach is outfitted with tones of turquoise that reflect the colors of the nearby water while golden yellow hues match rays from the rising and setting sun. The architecture is an extension of the Mediterranean Sea, transporting guests to Europe through its coastal design and Italian flair. Copper, chrome, and brass chime against spar vanish mahogany and crisp spinnaker white v-grooved paneling throughout– like an oyster, rough edges meet the polish and luminescence of what’s inside. Natural light and textured materials including, cork floors, custom oak furniture and sailcloth taupes, create an easy resting space with each guestroom open to views of the marina or gardens. Parachute bed linens & towels along with Ortigia Sicilia Flofio bath products complete each room.