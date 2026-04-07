LDV Hospitality Brings “La Dolce Vita” to Montauk this Summer with the Debut of Barlume Beach

Barlume Beach arrives in Montauk this summer transforming the east end into a European escape brought to life by LDV Hospitality. A place where wellness, design, taste, connection and endless nights come together– Barlume Beach will be the Hamptons destination this summer.
Barlume Beach is LDV Hospitality’s second act out east. Well-known already for its successful Scarpetta residency at Gurney’s Montauk Resort in addition to the re-opening of LDV at The Maidstone in 2024 in East Hampton– The debut of Barlume Beach marks the brand’s continued Hamptons expansion, solidifying its position as a key hospitality leader in New York and beyond.
Inspired by its Flatiron dining concept Barlume, the Montauk hotel and beach club is an extension of the Barlume ethos of Mediterranean-style living. 19 keys, Barlume Beach is set on 40,000 square feet of pristine grounds overlooking the glittering Montauk Harbor holding 19 marina slips. Complete with an indoor-outdoor bar, restaurant and lounge spaces; staying at Barlume Beach is like entering a world of Hamptons bliss.
“Barlume Beach represents the next chapter for LDV Hospitality. We’ve spent years perfecting the art of the 'La Dolce Vita' dining experience, and now we are bringing that same soul to a full-scale beach club. We’ve layered in elements that speak to all the senses—from the chef-led culinary stations to a nightly musical residency that adds a sophisticated pulse to the hotel and beach club. It’s an evolution of everything we love about summer, bottled into one landmark destination.” - John Meadow, Founder & President of LDV Hospitality
Designed by Studio Tre, Barlume Beach is outfitted with tones of turquoise that reflect the colors of the nearby water while golden yellow hues match rays from the rising and setting sun. The architecture is an extension of the Mediterranean Sea, transporting guests to Europe through its coastal design and Italian flair. Copper, chrome, and brass chime against spar vanish mahogany and crisp spinnaker white v-grooved paneling throughout– like an oyster, rough edges meet the polish and luminescence of what’s inside. Natural light and textured materials including, cork floors, custom oak furniture and sailcloth taupes, create an easy resting space with each guestroom open to views of the marina or gardens. Parachute bed linens & towels along with Ortigia Sicilia Flofio bath products complete each room.
Meaning “glimmer” in Italian, Barlume reflects a subtle, radiant way of living. The restaurant offers an all-day dining experience that evolves with the light. An enameled lavastone top in a deep verdigris hue imported from Europe decorates the main bar – a port in and of itself. By day, guests enjoy a Mediterranean-inspired menu from Chef Francesco Battisti under the Montauk sun, celebrating fresh coastal flavors. Transitioning into the evening, the signature “linner” bridges day and night with music and rising energy. As night falls, the atmosphere shifts from relaxed to electric. Throughout the season, the hotel & beach club will welcome select musical artists, offering entertainment from 8pm Friday–Sunday and from 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
The beach club serves as the social heart of Barlume Beach. A curated food and beverage menu designed for sharing, features favorites from Barlume’s Flatiron restaurant including, the Blue Crab Toast and Lobster Arrabbiata while introducing new seasonal items such as a Lobster Roll, Spicy Fin de Cleire and Plateau de Mer. Cocktails are crafted with intention using local, seasonal ingredients and are the perfect way to “salute” or “cheers” to another summer evening in Montauk. Designed with intention, every seat– at the bar, beneath the tent, or at the firepit, holds a view of the water.
While at Barlume Beach, guests will discover the hidden treasures of a Montauk summer through curated experiences provided by Barlume Beach such as boat charters on Lake Montauk. Additionally, various wellness classes and programming will be sporadically offered throughout the season for guests to enjoy those quiet moments just as much as the livelier ones.
Starting Memorial Day Weekend, Barlume Beach looks forward to welcoming guests for a summer filled with bringing people together through food, music, and community.
Barlume Beach is located at 435 East Lake Drive, Montauk, NY 11954. The website will launch April 1st at: barlumebeach.com. Follow on social @barlumebeachMTK.
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