Metro Parc North Rises to Full Height in South Florida’s Fast-Growing Hialeah Market

Baron Property Group, headquartered in New York City and Miami, is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm that develops residential and commercial properties nationwide. Formed in 2021 by Matthew Baron, who oversaw the acquisition, financing and development of over $1.8 billion of assets throughout 20 years as co-founder of Simon Baron Development, Baron Property Group is focused on developing best-in-class assets in emerging and established locations, with a current emphasis on the New York City and South Florida markets. The firm has an active development pipeline totaling nearly 4 million square feet and over 3,600 new residential units, valued at over $2 billion. Baron Property Group is currently developing several large-scale multifamily projects in Hialeah and Coral Gables, Florida, as well as a mixed-use development in Long Island City, New York. For more information, visit https://www.baronprop.com/.