Metro Parc North Rises to Full Height in South Florida’s Fast-Growing Hialeah Market

Miami and New York-based real estate developer Baron Property Group today announced the topping out of Metro Parc North, one of the first full-service, highly amenitized new residential developments in Hialeah, FL. Metro Parc North is the second phase of Baron Property Group’s multi-phase, mixed-use development providing new multifamily housing adjacent to the Metrorail entrance and Hialeah Hospital. Completion of Metro Parc North is slated for late 2027.
“The topping out of Metro Parc North is an exciting milestone that reflects the strong momentum we’ve seen in Hialeah’s evolution,” says Matthew Baron, President and Founder of Baron Property Group. “This project was designed to bring modern, transit-oriented living to the community, and we’re proud to see it take shape as a place where residents will have both connectivity and quality of life. Metro Parc North represents our continued commitment to thoughtful development that meets the needs of a vibrant, growing city.”
Designed by Modis Architects, Metro Parc North will offer 661 rental residences ranging from studio to three-bedroom homes. Residences will feature open-concept floor plans, luxury flooring, designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, spacious closets, oversized windows and private balconies providing ample natural light. In addition to spacious interiors, residents will enjoy a comprehensive amenity package, including a resort-style pool with private cabanas, outdoor kitchens, coworking spaces, a multi-purpose clubroom and bicycle storage, on-site parking and 24-hour concierge service complete the offering.
Ideally situated at 955 East 26th Street and spanning more than an entire block adjacent to the Metrorail entrance and Hialeah Hospital, Metro Parc North is rising directly next to Metro Parc, Baron Property Group’s 559-unit residential development featuring over 15,000 square feet of retail space. Combined, the two developments span over two million square feet and offer the first full-service, amenity-filled residential experience in the rapidly expanding Hialeah market.
For more information on Baron Property Group and Metro Parc North, please visit https://www.baronprop.com/
Baron Property Group, headquartered in New York City and Miami, is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment firm that develops residential and commercial properties nationwide. Formed in 2021 by Matthew Baron, who oversaw the acquisition, financing and development of over $1.8 billion of assets throughout 20 years as co-founder of Simon Baron Development, Baron Property Group is focused on developing best-in-class assets in emerging and established locations, with a current emphasis on the New York City and South Florida markets. The firm has an active development pipeline totaling nearly 4 million square feet and over 3,600 new residential units, valued at over $2 billion. Baron Property Group is currently developing several large-scale multifamily projects in Hialeah and Coral Gables, Florida, as well as a mixed-use development in Long Island City, New York. For more information, visit https://www.baronprop.com/.
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