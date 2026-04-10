Casa de Campo Unveils Its Inaugural Fashion Week, Transforming the Caribbean into a Global Runway for Iconic Latin American and International Designers

"We are elevating the standard for fashion events in the Caribbean and throughout the world, by creating an event never before seen in this setting. Our vision is to deliver a guest experience that encompasses not only bringing together top international and local designers in the world of fashion, but to also provide educational sessions by leading anti-aging & longevity Doctors, celebrity makeup artists & hair stylists, skincare professionals, and health & wellness experts that allow our guests an immersive four day experience of fashion, health, wellness, and hands-on educational seminars” said Jason Kycek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas. “Holding this event within Casa de Campo, provides the ideal venue for guests and attendees from across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America to join us. For us this is more than an event; it is a passion to establish the Dominican Republic and Casa de Campo as an international hub for fashion, art, health, and wellness in the Caribbean.”