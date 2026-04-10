Casa de Campo Unveils Its Inaugural Fashion Week, Transforming the Caribbean into a Global Runway for Iconic Latin American and International Designers

LA ROMANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – Casa de Campo Resort & Villas announces the inaugural Casa de Campo Fashion Week, taking place from June 4th to 8th. This first-of-its-kind, multi-day, premier international event will transform the iconic resort into the Caribbean’s most exclusive stage for fashion, art, and wellness.
From June 4th to June 8th, this landmark event will solidify the Dominican Republic as a key hub in the Caribbean for fashion, health, wellness, and art within the luxury industry. Adding to the event’s global appeal, Dayanara Torres, the Puerto Rican actress, singer, and former Miss Universe who rose to international fame, will serve as the official brand ambassador.
Designed to spotlight both established and rising voices in fashion, Casa de Campo Fashion Week will feature a curated lineup of international and Dominican designers, including renowned national talents Giannina Azar and the house of Jenny Polanco. Also featured are Maylé Vásquez, Gaby Alvarez, José Cristian Lagares, Rafael Rivero, and Anna Redman Pablo. Representing the United States, the event will showcase designers Luis Antonio (P.R.), Fausto Altamirano of Baccio Couture (Doral, Miami), and Berny Martin of LeCatou (Indianapolis). From Spain, the program will highlight Spanish haute couture by the duo The 2nd Skin Co., with world-renowned designer Custo Barcelona appearing as a special guest for the grand finale. Each designer will present approximately 15 looks, creating a dynamic and diverse runway experience that highlights innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural influence.
"We are elevating the standard for fashion events in the Caribbean and throughout the world, by creating an event never before seen in this setting. Our vision is to deliver a guest experience that encompasses not only bringing together top international and local designers in the world of fashion, but to also provide educational sessions by leading anti-aging & longevity Doctors, celebrity makeup artists & hair stylists, skincare professionals, and health & wellness experts that allow our guests an immersive four day experience of fashion, health, wellness, and hands-on educational seminars” said Jason Kycek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas. “Holding this event within Casa de Campo, provides the ideal venue for guests and attendees from across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America to join us. For us this is more than an event; it is a passion to establish the Dominican Republic and Casa de Campo as an international hub for fashion, art, health, and wellness in the Caribbean.”
Beyond the runway, Casa de Campo Fashion Week will combine fashion with education, art, and wellness through a series of breakout seminars and experiences. Programming will include sessions focused on health, skincare, hair care, and makeup, offering guests a holistic approach to beauty and lifestyle. The Casa de Campo Fashion Week agenda has been curated to offer an immersive experience across the resort’s most emblematic locations:
Day 1 | Thursday, June 4th: Welcome cocktail reception and opening of famed fashion photographer Jesús Cordero’s Art Exhibition at Galeria Chavón, followed by a private welcome dinner at Casa del Rio for designers and international media.
Day 2 | Friday, June 5th: Morning wellness sessions (yoga and pilates) followed by the "Designers & Special Guests Talks" seminars featuring keynote designers, Dayanara Torres, celebrity hair and makeup artists, skin care experts, Anti-aging medical Dr’s. and more at the Flamboyan Conference Center. The evening will feature a headline Runway Show at the Marina Riverside Center.
Day 3 | Saturday, June 6th: Morning wellness sessions (yoga and pilates) followed by the "Designers & Special Guests Talks" seminars featuring keynote designers, Dayanara Torres, celebrity hair and makeup artists, skin care experts, Anti-aging medical Dr’s. and more at the Flamboyan Conference Center. The evening will feature a headline Runway Show at the Marina Riverside Center. Concluding with a Gala Dinner and After Party at Minitas Beach Club Pool Deck with live music, designer models, fireworks, and more.
Day 4 | Sunday, June 7th: An exclusive pop-up shopping experience featuring all the designers for an intimate Trunk Show and curated Champagne Brunch experience at Villa Opulenta, allowing guests to engage directly with the collections and meet with the designers one-on-one.
While on property, attendees can enjoy a range of experiences that showcase Casa de Campo’s world-class amenities, including championship golf, the marina, fine dining, wellness offerings, and the vibrant cultural setting of Altos de Chavón.
Guests can purchase a three-day all-inclusive package, and local guests can purchase tickets for the runway shows and special activities which will be available through the official platform, Uepa Tickets. For more information about Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, please visit the website at https://www.casadecampo.com.do/ or on Instagram @casadecampodr.
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