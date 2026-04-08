Nobu Los Cabos Introduces Majestic Migration Package for Peak Whale-Watching Season

Peak whale-watching season has arrived in Los Cabos, drawing attention to one of the region’s most anticipated natural events. Along the quieter Pacific side of Cabo San Lucas, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos has introduced a limited-time offering designed to align with that moment.
The Majestic Migration Package invites guests to experience the seasonal movement of whales while remaining grounded in the property’s approach to hospitality, where wellness, design, and cuisine are treated as part of a cohesive stay.
At the center of the experience is a private whale-watching excursion in partnership with Cabo Adventures. Conducted aboard a luxury boat, the outing offers close-up views of migrating whales, bringing guests into proximity with one of the Pacific’s most compelling natural rhythms.
This portion of the itinerary is structured to feel both immersive and considered, allowing time on the water to unfold at a pace that complements the surroundings.
The package moves beyond observation, incorporating wellness elements that connect the experience back to the body. A private yoga stretch session is included, designed to encourage mindfulness and prepare guests for time spent at sea.
Following the excursion, a 50-minute massage at Esencia Wellness Spa provides a moment to reset, reinforcing a balance between activity and recovery.
These additions reflect a broader shift in luxury travel, where experiences are shaped not only by where you go, but by how you feel throughout the journey.
As the day transitions into evening, the experience continues with sunset drinks at M Bar, where ocean views provide a natural backdrop.
Dinner follows at Muna Restaurant, where a three-course Mediterranean-inspired menu highlights seasonal ingredients. The progression from sea to table feels intentional, extending the narrative of the day into the dining experience.
Each element is designed to build on the last, creating a sense of continuity that carries through the stay.
Set on the Pacific side of Cabo San Lucas, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos offers a quieter counterpoint to the more frequented areas of the destination. The setting allows for a slower rhythm, one that aligns with the tone of the package itself.
The Majestic Migration Package is available through April, timed specifically to coincide with whale-watching season. It is positioned for travelers seeking a more elevated way to engage with the destination, combining natural encounters with a layered hospitality experience.
In Los Cabos, where the ocean often defines the itinerary, this offering reframes how that connection is experienced, placing equal emphasis on presence, restoration, and the details that shape the journey.
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