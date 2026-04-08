Accommodations

Nobu Los Cabos Introduces Majestic Migration Package for Peak Whale-Watching Season

A Limited-Time Luxury Travel Experience Pairs Pacific Whale Encounters With Wellness Rituals and Destination Dining in Cabo San Lucas
Modern Nobu Hotel Los Cabos exterior with clean lines and desert landscaping at sunset
Nobu Hotel Los Cabos frames the Majestic Migration Package through serene architecture, oceanfront design, and immersive wellness spacesCourtesy of Nobu Los Cabos
3 min read

Peak whale-watching season has arrived in Los Cabos, drawing attention to one of the region’s most anticipated natural events. Along the quieter Pacific side of Cabo San Lucas, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos has introduced a limited-time offering designed to align with that moment.

The Majestic Migration Package invites guests to experience the seasonal movement of whales while remaining grounded in the property’s approach to hospitality, where wellness, design, and cuisine are treated as part of a cohesive stay.

Aerial view of resort pools, cabanas, and beach at Nobu Los Cabos
Fire pits lined along reflective pool facing the Pacific Ocean at sunset
Resort pool with palm trees, cabanas, and ocean views at Nobu Los Cabos

A Closer Look at the Migration

At the center of the experience is a private whale-watching excursion in partnership with Cabo Adventures. Conducted aboard a luxury boat, the outing offers close-up views of migrating whales, bringing guests into proximity with one of the Pacific’s most compelling natural rhythms.

This portion of the itinerary is structured to feel both immersive and considered, allowing time on the water to unfold at a pace that complements the surroundings.

Zen garden with stone sculptures and minimalist architecture at Nobu Los Cabos
Minimalist zen garden courtyard at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos featuring sculptural stone elementsCourtesy of Nobu Los Cabos
Modern Nobu Hotel Los Cabos exterior with clean lines and desert landscaping at sunset
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Wellness That Extends Beyond the Shore

The package moves beyond observation, incorporating wellness elements that connect the experience back to the body. A private yoga stretch session is included, designed to encourage mindfulness and prepare guests for time spent at sea.

Following the excursion, a 50-minute massage at Esencia Wellness Spa provides a moment to reset, reinforcing a balance between activity and recovery.

These additions reflect a broader shift in luxury travel, where experiences are shaped not only by where you go, but by how you feel throughout the journey.

Luxury beachfront suites with terraces and desert landscaping at Nobu Los Cabos
Oceanfront suites at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos glowing at golden hour with Pacific viewsCourtesy of Nobu Los Cabos

Evenings Framed by Food and Atmosphere

As the day transitions into evening, the experience continues with sunset drinks at M Bar, where ocean views provide a natural backdrop.

Dinner follows at Muna Restaurant, where a three-course Mediterranean-inspired menu highlights seasonal ingredients. The progression from sea to table feels intentional, extending the narrative of the day into the dining experience.

Each element is designed to build on the last, creating a sense of continuity that carries through the stay.

Swim-up suites with private pools and lush landscaping at Nobu Los Cabos
Private swim-up suites at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos blend indoor-outdoor luxury livingCourtesy of Nobu Los Cabos

A Different Pace in Cabo

Set on the Pacific side of Cabo San Lucas, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos offers a quieter counterpoint to the more frequented areas of the destination. The setting allows for a slower rhythm, one that aligns with the tone of the package itself.

The Majestic Migration Package is available through April, timed specifically to coincide with whale-watching season. It is positioned for travelers seeking a more elevated way to engage with the destination, combining natural encounters with a layered hospitality experience.

In Los Cabos, where the ocean often defines the itinerary, this offering reframes how that connection is experienced, placing equal emphasis on presence, restoration, and the details that shape the journey.
Modern Nobu Hotel Los Cabos exterior with clean lines and desert landscaping at sunset
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