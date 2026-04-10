Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa Indian Wells Unveils Seven Olive Gastropub and Topgolf Swing Suites in a Bold New Era of Luxury Leisure

INDIAN WELLS, CA. – Renowned for its immersive desert retreat experiences, Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa Indian Wells announces the debut of Seven Olive, a modern gastropub serving elevated pub fare that reimagines classic favorites with seasonal ingredients and chef-driven techniques. The resort also introduces the new Topgolf Swing Suites. Both additions are part of a resort-wide, multimillion-dollar reinvestment that includes enhancements to public spaces, meeting rooms and outdoor gathering areas.