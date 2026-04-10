Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa Indian Wells Unveils Seven Olive Gastropub and Topgolf Swing Suites in a Bold New Era of Luxury Leisure

INDIAN WELLS, CA. – Renowned for its immersive desert retreat experiences, Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa Indian Wells announces the debut of Seven Olive, a modern gastropub serving elevated pub fare that reimagines classic favorites with seasonal ingredients and chef-driven techniques. The resort also introduces the new Topgolf Swing Suites. Both additions are part of a resort-wide, multimillion-dollar reinvestment that includes enhancements to public spaces, meeting rooms and outdoor gathering areas.
Designed to accommodate up to 128 guests, Seven Olive draws its name and identity from the resort’s first harvest of its onsite olive grove, which initially produced seven gallons of golden olive oil.
Seven Olive is reimagining pub classics with chef-inspired twists. Starters include an Appetizer Tower featuring hand-battered onion rings, soft pretzels with beer cheese, birria taquitos and BBQ pork wings. Kusshi (Japanese for “ultimate”) oysters from Deep Bay, British Columbia are offered raw on the half shell or baked with spinach and white wine.
The 650-degree brick oven produces fresh pizzas with a crisp crust topped with bold, layered ingredients from port reduction, fontina, ricotta and Humbolt Fog cheeses to Italian sausage, capicola and hon shimeji mushrooms.
Handhelds range from a Wagyu Pub Burger with smoked cheddar and grilled onions on a brioche bun to a Crispy Chicken Sandwich drizzled with habanero honey and a Birria Grilled Cheese with braised beef and pepper jack, each served with house triple-fried potato wedges.
Knife-and-fork entrées include Braised Lamb Shank, Seafood Tagliatelle, Jidori Chicken with croquettes and peas pain perdu, a 14-ounce Double R Ranch New York Steak, Fish and Chips and Skuna Bay Salmon. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared with layered flavors and refined techniques. Desserts provide a memorable finale highlighted by a signature six-layer Godiva chocolate cake.
Seven Olive’s beverage program caters to both cocktail enthusiasts and casual sippers with handcrafted drinks inspired by the desert’s natural bounty. Cocktails highlight Medjool dates, aromatic desert herbs and fresh-picked citrus.
Signature offerings include the Twilight Date, a smoked date Old Fashioned with Garrison Brothers Seven Olive Single Barrel Select, house-made date syrup, bitters, mesquite smoke and a charred grapefruit peel; the Blood Orange Espresso Martini with Seven Olive Joshua Tree Distillery vodka, espresso, Cafeto coffee liqueur, blood orange syrup and cocoa dust; and the Coachella Sour, made with Dobel Silver tequila, Amaro Montenegro, Combier lychee liqueur, fresh lemon juice and egg white.
The beverage menu also features 18 wines by the glass and “The Desert Dozen,” a curated tasting of 12 regional craft beers inspired by select California breweries.
Set in a polished contemporary style, Seven Olive’s clean lines and warm textures present a refined yet approachable atmosphere. The 3,500-square-foot dining and bar space is anchored by a neutral palette of deep browns, soft charcoals and muted grays accented by rich walnut millwork and detailing.
Design highlights include curvilinear furnishings, contemporary lighting and a dramatic backlit bar. A slatted wood ceiling defines the entry while recessed lighting and sculptural chandeliers cast layered, ambient light throughout the space. Upholstered charcoal banquettes create semi-enclosed dining pods, balanced by freestanding tables and curved-back chairs in textured fabrics. Decorative metal railings reinforce its modern edge.
Designed for social gatherings, team outings and celebrations, the adjacent Topgolf Swing Suites is the resort’s latest entertainment experience. Two private, lounge-style suites feature high-tech simulators, so guests can virtually golf courses from around the world while enjoying elevated comfort food and beverages from Seven Olive.
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