13th Floor Investments Welcomes First Residents at Parks at Hallandale as Initial Buildings Open

Miami-based real estate development firm 13th Floor Investments has completed the first two residential buildings at Parks at Hallandale, a 15.5-acre multifamily development totaling 398 multifamily units. Located at 200 East Pembroke Road in the City of Hallandale Beach, the property is now welcoming its first residents following receipt of a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) for the clubhouse and the two initial buildings, which comprise of 100 rental units. The remaining five residential buildings, totaling an additional 298 units, are expected to be delivered this summer.
The community offers a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences ranging from approximately 600 to 1,400 square feet in size with rental rates ranging from $2,125 to $4,215.
“Delivering our first two buildings at Parks at Hallandale is a major milestone that enables us to begin welcoming residents and activating the community. This initial delivery sets the tone for the remainder of the project as we continue to bring high-quality housing to a rapidly growing submarket.”
Arnaud Karsenti, Managing Partner of 13th Floor Investments
Spanning 15.5 acres, Parks at Hallandale will deliver 398 apartments across seven residential buildings, along with a standalone retail building featuring three bays and approximately 6,500 square feet of ground-floor space once complete. The community will offer a mix of market-rate units, with 10 percent designated as workforce housing.
The modern residences feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious kitchen islands, luxury vinyl flooring, nine-foot ceiling heights, and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities at Parks at Hallandale include a clubhouse with coworking spaces and a cinema, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and deck, outdoor pavilion with barbecue areas, pickleball courts, a dog park, and a children’s playground.
As part of the development, 13th Floor Investments is also implementing streetscape improvements along Northeast 1st Avenue, in line with the City of Hallandale Beach and Broward County’s Complete Streets initiative, enhancing pedestrian access, sidewalks, and bike connectivity.
With a population of approximately 43,000 residents as of 2024, and recent estimates exceeding 44,000 in 2026, the City of Hallandale Beach continues to experience steady growth and increased demand for housing. The coastal community remains a strategic location for new investment, driven by its position within the broader Miami-Fort Lauderdale Metro Area, which is home to more than 6.4 million residents. Positioned between Fort Lauderdale and Miami and adjacent to Aventura, Hallandale Beach offers convenient access to major employment centers, transportation hubs, and regional amenities, including Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino and The Big Easy Casino.
Since its founding in 2008, 13th Floor Investments has delivered more than 4,700 residential units across South Florida and currently has over 4,800 units in development or under construction expected to come online in the coming years. The firm remains focused on advancing luxury condominium and mixed-use multifamily projects, while continuing to grow its industrial platform and expand its single-family homebuilding division, 13th Floor Homes.
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