An Icon Reimagined: The New Era of Paradisus Cancun

“Paradisus Cancun is a truly special property for both the company and for our family, as it remains one of the most distinctive resorts in Cancun, originally opened more than 35 years ago by our founder. The reopening of Paradisus Cancun embodies the essence of our purpose: to elevate luxury experiences in the world’s most coveted destinations, creating unforgettable moments in a setting that blends culture, wellness, and sophistication, all delivered with the warm, exceptional hospitality that defines Meliá.”

Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International