An Icon Reimagined: The New Era of Paradisus Cancun

Paradisus Cancun, an iconic all-inclusive designed by destination luxury resort from Meliá Hotels International, has officially re-opened following a complete $50 million renovation, offering a fully reimagined experience for families and adults alike, seamlessly blending luxury, culture, and wellness. One of the region’s most recognizable landmarks, situated along a prime beachfront location, Paradisus Cancun draws inspiration from nature while enhancing comfort and introducing forward-thinking concepts that redefine what it means to stay in paradise.
Combining contemporary design with the vibrant spirit of the Yucatán Peninsula, the resort preserves its iconic pyramid architecture while unveiling 773 fully redesigned luxury suites for today’s traveler featuring natural materials, warm tones, handcrafted touches and smart comforts which invite guests to relax, recharge and reconnect. New exciting spaces for adult and family experiences, nine new culinary concepts, seven bar venues, the new Aquazone splash park, the all-new Kidsdom kids club, and elevated facilities that redefine group travel all form part of the resort’s comprehensive renovation.
“Paradisus Cancun is a truly special property for both the company and for our family, as it remains one of the most distinctive resorts in Cancun, originally opened more than 35 years ago by our founder. The reopening of Paradisus Cancun embodies the essence of our purpose: to elevate luxury experiences in the world’s most coveted destinations, creating unforgettable moments in a setting that blends culture, wellness, and sophistication, all delivered with the warm, exceptional hospitality that defines Meliá.”
Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International
Paradisus Cancun has been one of the most recognizable resorts in the region for decades, celebrated for its iconic pyramid-style architecture inspired by the Mayan culture. Deeply rooted in nature, and integral to Mayan culture, the resort is composed of five pyramids, each designed to replicate the interior of a cenote, featuring hanging vegetation, the soothing sound of water, and immersive, one-of-a-kind experiences that serve as the heart of the resort.
At Paradisus by Meliá, wellness is deeply personal, inviting guests to reconnect in ways that feel authentic, whether through relaxation, discovery, or cultural immersion. This philosophy comes to life through the brand’s Designed by Destination approach and Destination Inclusive® program, which offer curated, locally inspired experiences both on and off property. At Paradisus Cancun these include activities shaped by Mayan heritage, such as workshops with local artisans, cooking classes, personalized yoga sessions, pre-Hispanic era-style entertainment featuring chants, sounds and scents, along with sound healing sessions by the sea or in the resort’s gardens.
Complementing these experiences, the resort’s all-inclusive offering provides accommodations, dining across all restaurants, daily poolside snacks, 24-hour room service, and a mini bar replenished daily with select beverages. Guests also enjoy access to two main pools, an exclusive pool for The Reserve guests (+18 years), four pickleball courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities, ensuring a well-rounded and effortless stay.
For deeper relaxation and renewal, Paradisus Cancun also features YHI Spa, a dedicated wellness sanctuary inspired by Mayan traditions. The spa offers heated treatment cabins, a water ritual, sauna and steam room, a healthy beverage bar, and YHI Moves programming, including fitness such as spinning.
A distinct feature of Paradisus by Meliá resorts is its superior room categories, offering guests two distinct luxe experiences: Family Concierge and The Reserve. Together, these offerings redefine the Paradisus Cancun guest experience with unparalleled sophistication and personalized attention to detail. Guests staying in these superior room categories can also enjoy an offsite Destination Inclusive® immersive experience, including a sunset cruise through Cancún’s Nichupté Lagoon for an intimate encounter with nature in a setting that awakens the senses.
The newly revamped Family Concierge provides a superior family experience where elevated comfort meets thoughtful attention featuring spacious suites, a redesigned lounge, dedicated Destination Concierge service, premium amenities for all ages, reserved beach areas, access to exclusive restaurants, and more.
The Reserve provides an exclusive adults-only (+18 years) haven offering personalized luxury, serenity and elevated comfort with highly personalized Destination Concierge service, private lounge spaces, reserved pool and beach areas, and access to exclusive gastronomic experiences.
The unveiling of elevated family-friendly experiences and reimagined spaces anchors the resort’s renewed focus on multigenerational travel, ensuring every member of the family finds moments of joy, connection, and relaxation.
For younger guests, Aquazone is a brand-new splash park featuring dynamic slides and splash zones providing endless water-filled fun in the Cancun sun. Infants and kids will enjoy the newly redesigned Kidsdom kids club, an immersive space offering age-appropriate interactive, creative, and educational activities, thoughtfully crafted by experts who know how to turn every moment into a lasting memory.
Teens and young adults are also catered to with dedicated spaces and activities designed to entertain, inspire, and engage, creating experiences and memories that span generations.
The dining scene at Paradisus Cancun has been thoughtfully elevated to celebrate both global flavors and the vibrant essence of the Yucatan. Guests can savor refined signature experiences, casual yet immersive dining, and dynamic social spaces designed for connection and celebration, including a curated collection of nine dining options, seven bars, a gelato store, and a Coffee Corner by Nespresso.
New dining concepts include Vibra, a restaurant serving bold gourmet flavors in a colorful upbeat space, and Kao which offers contemporary Japanese fare. In addition, Zesty features comfort food and the Gastro Hall is a buffet serving local and multicultural specialties.
Completely reimagined restaurants include Sal, a steakhouse now featuring stunning oceanfront views, Capella, now in a more intimate setting where Italian classics take center stage and Agua Marina, seafood with a blend of ingredients from the Mexican coasts.
Additionally, some guest favorites have been refreshed such as the Mexican taqueria Blue Agave and Sante, offering an extensive range of Mediterranean flavors exclusive for The Reserve guests.
For groups and events, the resort has expanded its meeting facilities offering over 32,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, making it one of the largest convention centers in the Paradisus by Meliá portfolio.
Designed to host everything from corporate retreats to grand-scale celebrations, its 22 breakout rooms and venues are complemented by state-of-the-art technology, five-star catering, and a dedicated events team, ensuring every gathering is executed with precision, style, and impeccable attention to detail.
Brides celebrating their special day at Paradisus Cancun can enjoy a newly renovated Bridal Suite, thoughtfully designed with luxurious interiors, personalized touches, and ocean views, offering seamless convenience just steps from the gazebo for an unforgettable celebration defined by elegance and romance.
For more information or to book your stay, visit melia.com or follow @paradisuscancun on social media for the latest updates and inspiration.