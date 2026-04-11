Related Ross Breaks Ground on Shorecrest, Defining Next Era of Luxury Waterfront Living in West Palm Beach

Related Ross today announced the groundbreaking of Shorecrest, a boutique, luxury waterfront condominium development in West Palm Beach and a key pillar of the firm’s long-term vision for the city. Rising 28 stories along Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach’s “Billionaire’s Corridor,” Shorecrest pairs bespoke architectural design with uninterrupted water views from every exquisitely appointed residence and a comprehensive, wellness-focused lifestyle program created in partnership with Equinox. This milestone firmly establishes Shorecrest as the preeminent residential development shaping the future of the city’s waterfront, with completion anticipated in 2027. Related Ross is on track to reach over $1 billion in residential sales across its West Palm Beach portfolio this season.
“Breaking ground on Shorecrest signals a new era of design-forward luxury along West Palm Beach’s coveted waterfront, advancing the project toward completion. With its boutique scale, ocean and Intracoastal views and extravagant amenity program, Shorecrest delivers the level of exclusivity today’s buyers increasingly prioritize, reflected in strong sales to date and an accelerated construction schedule that will welcome residents home next year.”
Bryan Cho, Executive Vice President at Related Ross
On the heels of securing $157 million in financing from GoldenTree Asset Management, construction is commencing on the 98 residences located at 1865 North Flagler Drive. With just four residences per floor, Shorecrest delivers an exceptional degree of privacy and exclusivity, reflective of its intentionally intimate scale and elevated by unobstructed, panoramic views of Palm Beach Island and beyond from every home.
Conceived by renowned architect Roger Ferris + Partners, Shorecrest presents a bold contemporary silhouette along the waterfront, articulated through a refined architectural expression that balances proportion and light. Interiors by internationally renowned Rottet Studio further elevate the experience, with luminous two- and three-bedroom residences that feel both sophisticated and intrinsically connected to West Palm Beach’s coastal setting.
Complementing the residences, 18,355 square feet of meticulously programmed amenities foster a seamless, distinctly South Florida lifestyle, anchored by a strategic partnership with Equinox. Residents will enjoy a comprehensive suite of offerings, including a golf simulator, executive meeting spaces, a residents-only Lifestyle Director, a game lounge, and a private dining room for curated gatherings. Crowning the tower, a rooftop pool deck is centered around a 75-foot lap pool and enhanced by a hot tub, cold plunge, and dedicated his-and-hers spa facilities with separate sauna and steam rooms, delivering a fully realized wellness environment overlooking the Intracoastal.
Residents will also benefit from immediate access to Palm Beach Island’s Royal Poinciana Plaza,downtown West Palm Beach and Related Ross’s vibrant neighborhood destinations, which together have catalyzed the rise of Flagler Drive as one of South Florida’s most coveted residential corridors. Increasingly attracting discerning buyers seeking new construction opportunities distinct from neighboring Palm Beach Island, the area has rapidly emerged as a compelling and sophisticated alternative within the region’s luxury landscape.
Sales for Shorecrest are being led by Adam McPherson, Senior Vice President of Residential Sales with Related Ross and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group with pricing starting at $3.5 million. For more information, visit shorecrestwpb.com, call 561-220-6011, or email info@shorecrestwpb.com.
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