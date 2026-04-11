Six Senses Kyoto Unveils 2,500+ Sq. Ft. Three-Bedroom Penthouse Retreat

Travelers seeking space, privacy, and a residential-style stay in the heart of Kyoto will find a rare top-floor retreat in Six Senses Kyoto’s new Three Bedroom Penthouse Suite, designed for families, multi-generational travel, or intimate group stays.
Secluded on the top floor of the hotel and featuring artwork that blends Japanese folklore with soothing modern Kyoto design, the Penthouse Suite spans over 2,500 square feet, featuring two king bedrooms and a twin bedroom, each with an ensuite bathroom. The Penthouse Suite features an expansive living salon that opens onto a private terrace overlooking Kyoto, offering sweeping views across the city. The suite includes a refined lounge area, an elegant dining space, and a kitchenette with a fully stocked pantry, where guests can enjoy private dining with bespoke menus of fresh, seasonal cuisine prepared to order by the Six Senses Kyoto culinary team.
The Penthouse is designed to host a select range of private, in-room experiential workshops and programming. These include expert-led cocktail and whisky workshops highlighting Japanese spirits and seasonal ingredients, as well as an incense pouch–making experience inspired by Japanese aromatics and centuries old traditions. Each experience is curated to take place within the residence, allowing guests to enjoy cultural moments in a private, residential setting.
Wellness is deeply embedded into the Penthouse experience at Six Senses Kyoto, reflecting the brand’s holistic philosophy and connection to place. Designed with natural materials and soft textures, the Penthouse creates an immediate sense of balance and tranquility. Guests have seamless access to the hotel’s integrated wellness offerings, including personalized spa treatments, traditional Japanese healing rituals, and Six Senses’ signature longevity and mindfulness programming.
Signature experiences such as Watsu, performed in a warm, private pool to promote deep relaxation and release, complement guided meditation, yoga, and tailored wellness consultations. Each experience is thoughtfully curated to support rest, restoration, and a deeper sense of well-being in the heart of Kyoto.
For added privacy, the penthouse can be combined with two adjacent deluxe rooms for a full top-floor buyout, with optional access to the rooftop lounge for private gatherings or small events.
For guests seeking a more intimate option, the hotel also offers a Two Bedroom Suite, ideal for families or couples traveling together. The suite features two well-appointed bedrooms, a shared living and dining space, and thoughtful design details that reflect Kyoto’s understated elegance, offering comfort and privacy.
The Two-Bedroom Suite starts from USD 6,500+ per night and the Penthouse from USD 13,000+ per night, with daily breakfast included. For bookings, please reach out to reservations-kyoto@sixsenses.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.