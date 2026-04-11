Slow Food Miami’s ‘Freshest Night Out’ Returns: 15th Snail of Approval Tasting Party Set for Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

The 15th annual Slow Food Miami’s Annual “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party will return on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at an exciting new venue, the one-and-only Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.
Tickets are available to purchase via Eventbrite HERE. General admission tickets are $125 per person in advance; $145 per person at the door. VIP Garden Sponsor is $750 and includes (2) two tickets and access to the VIP Lounge + sponsorship of one school garden bed.
Often referred to as, “Miami’s Freshest Night Out,” the annual event is Slow Food Miami’s (SFM) night to honor Miami chefs, restaurants, artisans and purveyors who make sustainability and local sourcing of paramount importance. The celebration goes hand in hand with SFM’s mission to support local farmers/growers and help educate future generations about the importance of smart, responsible sourcing and the authentic origins of the food we eat. Event proceeds benefit SFM’s Edible School & Community Garden Program. This year’s celebrity emcee will be Miami’s own Olee Fowler, 1/3 of the trio behind the Magic City’s favorite new food blog The Leftovers.
Participants confirmed thus far include: Christoper Robertson/Carillon Miami Wellness Resort; Logan McNeil/Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort; Michael Beltran/Ariete; Allen Susser/Slow Fish & Chef Allen’s consulting; Chef Pedro Mederos/Kojin; Domaselo; Everglades Oysters; Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami; Laurie’s Pantry; Pamela Wasabi Bakery; Radiate Kombucha and Titanic Brewery. More to come.
“We are excited to bring this year’s celebration to the gorgeous and health-minded Carillon Miami Wellness Resort .We look forward to this night all year; our annual opportunity to pay tribute to and celebrate the talents, visionaries and dedicated doers who have committed themselves and their businesses to help further Slow Food’s Mission. The funds we raise directly benefit our edible garden school program and every year it becomes more important to get to kids and show them what real food is and where it comes from.”
SFM Chair Michele Benesch
Slow Food Miami’s 15th annual “Snail of Approval” Tasting Party is sponsored by Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Royal Caribbean, SYLTBAR, Brustman Carrino Public Relations, Jet Set Sound, and Menu Men, Inc.
WHEN/WHERE:
Freshest Night Out
Thursday, April 9, 2026
7PM - 10PM
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
6801 Collins Avenue
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