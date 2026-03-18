United Beauty Award 2026 Will Take Place on March 21 in Florida, Bringing Together an International Conference and an Award Ceremony for the beauty industry.

Among the announced speakers and experts of the United Beauty Award 2026 are Serg Lis, an international PMU expert and judge of professional championships; Ekaterina Odintsova, an expert in PR and personal branding; Tamila Bosko, dermatology-trained aesthetic medicine expert with global experience; Mariya Gavdey, the founder of MGart, an international professional nail brand and education platform; Elena Sidorova, an international stylist, educator, and beauty industry entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and the United States, WBC International Champion, IBA TOP 10 Hair Stylist, and international championship judge; Alona Kuts, an international nail expert with 16+ years of experience, founder of MeTime Beauty Studio, GTB Cup medalist, and recipient of the 2026 Silver Award for Best Local Nail Salon; Dana Lekus, an internationally recognized makeup artist, creative beauty director, award-winning beauty technologist, and industry judge; Jessica Rieken, a senior hair expert and elite beauty professional with 25 years of experience, internationally trained and a multi-award winner in Lash and Brow Lifting; Yuliia Cowan, a San Diego-based hair extension expert and certified micro K-tip specialist; Oksana Karvehina, an international hair extension technologist, practicing master, colorist, and educator with more than 24 years of professional experience in the beauty industry; Thai Nguyen, an international barber entrepreneur and digital personality; Tatiana Dorobaliuk, a nail industry expert with over 7 years of experience, founder of TD Nail Academy; Olha Shtanhei, a licensed nail aesthetics specialist and internationally recognized beauty industry expert with more than 14 years of professional experience; Hanna Vakulych, an expert in coloristics and trichoscopy, honored with the title of “Best Trainer of the Year” by L'Oréal and Vitality’s; Linawati Ling, an international Lash Lift trainer from Singapore, founder and director of Beautylicious, as well as many other distinguished industry representatives.