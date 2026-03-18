United Beauty Award 2026 Will Take Place on March 21 in Florida, Bringing Together an International Conference and an Award Ceremony for the beauty industry.
On March 21, 2026, the United Beauty Award 2026 will be held as an international beauty industry event, combining a professional conference with an award ceremony. The project brings together beauty specialists, studio and salon owners, educators, entrepreneurs, and industry opinion leaders.
Ahead of the event, the competition stage has already been completed, with more than 150 beauty professionals and representatives of various sectors of the beauty business participating from around the world. At present, an international jury is evaluating the submitted applications, and the official results will be announced on March 21 during the United Beauty Award 2026 ceremony.
The business part of the event includes a conference program devoted to current topics shaping the industry: personal branding, social media promotion, beauty business management, marketing and sales, client acquisition, international opportunities for professionals, and meaningful professional contribution to the industry. The program will feature networking sessions, speaker blocks, and an evening award ceremony.
Among the announced speakers and experts of the United Beauty Award 2026 are Serg Lis, an international PMU expert and judge of professional championships; Ekaterina Odintsova, an expert in PR and personal branding; Tamila Bosko, dermatology-trained aesthetic medicine expert with global experience; Mariya Gavdey, the founder of MGart, an international professional nail brand and education platform; Elena Sidorova, an international stylist, educator, and beauty industry entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and the United States, WBC International Champion, IBA TOP 10 Hair Stylist, and international championship judge; Alona Kuts, an international nail expert with 16+ years of experience, founder of MeTime Beauty Studio, GTB Cup medalist, and recipient of the 2026 Silver Award for Best Local Nail Salon; Dana Lekus, an internationally recognized makeup artist, creative beauty director, award-winning beauty technologist, and industry judge; Jessica Rieken, a senior hair expert and elite beauty professional with 25 years of experience, internationally trained and a multi-award winner in Lash and Brow Lifting; Yuliia Cowan, a San Diego-based hair extension expert and certified micro K-tip specialist; Oksana Karvehina, an international hair extension technologist, practicing master, colorist, and educator with more than 24 years of professional experience in the beauty industry; Thai Nguyen, an international barber entrepreneur and digital personality; Tatiana Dorobaliuk, a nail industry expert with over 7 years of experience, founder of TD Nail Academy; Olha Shtanhei, a licensed nail aesthetics specialist and internationally recognized beauty industry expert with more than 14 years of professional experience; Hanna Vakulych, an expert in coloristics and trichoscopy, honored with the title of “Best Trainer of the Year” by L'Oréal and Vitality’s; Linawati Ling, an international Lash Lift trainer from Singapore, founder and director of Beautylicious, as well as many other distinguished industry representatives.
The event is held with the support of partners, including ALISMIA, an international platform advancing the professional beauty community through educational projects, technology solutions, and industry events and the lead organizer of the United Beauty Award; RESTARTWEB.AI, a provider of web development, web services, and e-commerce solutions; Blast Bit, is a digital product and mobile app development company; The NEW YOU Studio, a premium venue for photo and video production; Magica Beauty, a professional platform for beauty specialists focused on community, education, trusted beauty distribution, and innovative professional tools; KGLICENSE, a consulting service supporting beauty professionals with licensing in the United States; and PR Studio, a consulting agency guiding experts in personal brand building and public relations.
The United Beauty Award 2026 serves as an international platform where professional recognition, educational and expert value, a strong community, and expanded opportunities for growth in the beauty industry come together. More information about the project is available on the official website: https://unitedbeauty.org/
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