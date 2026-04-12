Harbour Club and Caracas Bakery Launch All-Day Café Experience in Sunset Harbour

On April 10th, Harbour Club, one of Sunset Harbour’s most sought-after dining destinations, will debut a new daytime partnership with Miami’s cult-favorite Caracas Bakery. Beginning this season, Caracas Bakery will open at Harbour Club during the day, transforming the space into a vibrant morning and lunch destination rooted in craft, community, and exceptional quality.
This collaboration marks a natural evolution for both brands. Harbour Club, known for its intimate, hospitality-driven dinner experience, will now extend its warmth into the daytime, while Caracas Bakery, celebrated for its sourdough, viennoiserie, and signature Venezuelan-inspired offerings, finds a seamless new home in the heart of Sunset Harbour.
“This partnership felt incredibly natural from the start. Caracas Bakery has built something truly special in Miami. Bringing that energy into the space during the day allows us to expand our vision of being a place for the neighbourhood at every hour, while also enhancing the experience for our Harbour Club members.”
James Julius, Founder of Harbour Club
Founded from a passion for honest bread and refined technique, Caracas Bakery has grown into one of Miami’s most acclaimed bakeries, blending French craftsmanship with Latin American flavors and earning a devoted following across the city. From its iconic cachitos to perfectly laminated croissants and thoughtful breakfast plates, the bakery has become a staple for those seeking both comfort and precision in equal measure.
“From day one, Caracas Bakery was never just about bread - it’s about building a place people feel part of. For me, Harbour Club just made sense right away. Opening here, and bringing Casa Caracas into it, lets us grow without losing what we are - while being part of a neighborhood we’ve always respected.”
Jesús Brazon, Founder of Caracas Bakery
Guests will experience the full Caracas Bakery menu from its Biscayne location for breakfast, alongside a selection of never-seen-before items and cocktails. Lunch will then transition into the newly launched Casa Caracas menu, bringing its complete offering to Miami Beach for the first time.
Some highlights from the Casa Caracas menu include a wood-grilled piri piri half chicken, marinated in fermented Calabrian pepper, and prawns sautéed in garlic, olive oil, and lemon. Guests can also enjoy dishes like the Massimo Bisanzio cold pasta with cherry tomatoes, basil, and pine nuts, or the hanger steak served with guasacaca or harissa aioli. The menu is rounded out with vibrant salads, seasonal sides, and simple, satisfying desserts like affogato and rich chocolate mousse.
From early morning through lunch, the space will take on a relaxed yet elevated café atmosphere with coffees in hand, pastries fresh from the oven, and a menu designed for both quick stops and lingering afternoons.
Importantly, the public-facing Caracas experience will live on the first floor, activating the ground-floor space as a neighbourhood café, while members of Harbour Club will have exclusive access to the menu upstairs, with the ability to order directly from Caracas throughout the day. This dual offering further reinforces Harbour Club’s commitment to thoughtful, layered hospitality—bridging private membership experiences with best-in-class culinary partners.
The collaboration reflects a shared philosophy. Both Harbour Club and Caracas Bakery are rooted in a commitment to craft, authenticity, and community: creating spaces that feel both elevated and deeply personal. Where Harbour Club offers a refined yet welcoming dinner experience, Caracas Bakery brings a sense of comfort and ritual to the daytime, making the two concepts inherently complementary.
Rather than competing for attention in Miami’s often over-saturated dining scene, this partnership is about intention and creating a seamless, all-day destination that feels considered, cohesive, and genuinely local.
By night, a’Riva remains the hidden gem it has become known for: a softly lit, design-forward restaurant, where Italian tradition meets contemporary Miami sensibility. By day, it transforms into a lively neighborhood café anchored by one of the city’s most beloved bakeries, now fully integrated into both the public and private Harbour Club experience.
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