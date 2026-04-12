Stephen M. Ross Emerging Scholars Program Awards Full-Ride ‘Golden Ticket’ Scholarships to Palm Beach Lakes Seniors

Today, Related Ross, through the Related Ross Foundation, celebrated the graduation of its Stephen M. Ross Emerging Scholars Program in partnership with Palm Beach State College, marking a major milestone in providing education access for local students.
Hosted by Related Ross, the event convened approximately 300 graduating seniors from Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, where students received college admissions and scholarship opportunities to continue their education. Backed by an $8 million commitment from Stephen Ross and inaugurated in 2024, the Emerging Scholars program provides a comprehensive, multi-year support system for students, including dedicated guidance and counseling, summer academic programming, and full tuition scholarships to Palm Beach State College.
“This program is about creating real, lasting pathways to opportunity for students in our community. By investing early and surrounding students with the resources, mentorship, and financial support they need, we’re helping unlock their full potential and strengthening the future workforce of Palm Beach County.”
Jeremy Morse, Executive Director of Related Ross Foundation
“This generous investment from Mr. Stephen M. Ross and the Related Ross Foundation represents a transformative opportunity for Palm Beach Lakes High School graduates. By removing financial barriers, this partnership ensures that every student—regardless of background—has access to a high-quality college education and a clear pathway to achieve their career goals. It embodies our shared commitment to expanding opportunity and strengthening the future workforce of Palm Beach County.”
Palm Beach State College President Ava L. Parker, J.D.
“Seeing these students receive scholarships and immediate admission to Palm Beach State College shows the impact of strong community partnerships. We appreciate Palm Beach State College and the Related Ross Foundation for providing these two-year, full-ride scholarships, which creates a debt-free path to higher education right here in Palm Beach County. By removing financial barriers, we give our students the freedom to focus on their academic goals and their future careers. As an ‘A’ rated district, we are committed to providing every student with the tools they need to succeed. This collaboration serves as a direct investment in our collective future, proving that when we support our students today, we build a stronger and more prepared local workforce for tomorrow.”
Superintendent Michael J. Burke
A defining moment of the event was the unexpected presentation of “Golden Tickets,” distributed to qualifying students – each symbolizing a full-ride scholarships to Palm Beach State College. As students discovered their award, those who had completed their application process were invited on stage for recognition, creating a genuine moment of surprise and excitement while reinforcing a tangible and immediate pathway toward higher education.
The program featured remarks from key education leaders, including:
Dr. Ava Parker, President, Palm Beach State College
Michael Burke, Superintendent, Palm Beach County
Roslyn McCray, Principal, Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
Jeremy Morse, Executive Director of Related Ross Foundation
Together, speakers emphasized the importance of early access to educational resources, mentorship, and community investment in preparing students for long-term success.
Participants of the Emerging Scholars Program will also engage in a three-week Early College Summer Academy, which served 245 students in 2025 across five schools, supported by 24 peer mentors and instructors. The program has achieved over 90% attendance and retention, alongside strong academic outcomes, including a 3.31 average GPA and growing dual enrollment participation. To date, the program has awarded more than 150 scholarships, building on its inaugural year and delivering direct financial support to students pursuing higher education.
This annual event underscores Related Ross’ continued investment in expanding educational access and supporting long-term economic mobility across Palm Beach County, with a goal of reaching 500 students annually in the years to come. The Emerging Scholars Program continues to demonstrate strong early outcomes, including high participation rates, sustained academic performance, and increased college enrollment momentum among participating students. Through continued investment and partnership with local schools, the program is building a scalable model for expanding access to education and strengthening the future workforce in Palm Beach County.
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