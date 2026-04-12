Stephen M. Ross Emerging Scholars Program Awards Full-Ride ‘Golden Ticket’ Scholarships to Palm Beach Lakes Seniors

“Seeing these students receive scholarships and immediate admission to Palm Beach State College shows the impact of strong community partnerships. We appreciate Palm Beach State College and the Related Ross Foundation for providing these two-year, full-ride scholarships, which creates a debt-free path to higher education right here in Palm Beach County. By removing financial barriers, we give our students the freedom to focus on their academic goals and their future careers. As an ‘A’ rated district, we are committed to providing every student with the tools they need to succeed. This collaboration serves as a direct investment in our collective future, proving that when we support our students today, we build a stronger and more prepared local workforce for tomorrow.”

Superintendent Michael J. Burke