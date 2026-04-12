Velas Resorts Launches ‘Reset: You’ Wellness Journeys Across Mexico for Deeply Personalized Renewal

Velas Resorts, renowned for its ultra-all-inclusive properties across Mexico, has unveiled a collection of Reset: You experiences. Available exclusively at select properties, the new offerings invite guests to embark on deeply personalized journeys of renewal, whether the goal is mental clarity, physical rejuvenation, spiritual connection, or romantic rekindling. Each experience has been thoughtfully designed to transform a resort stay into a strategic investment in well-being, blending ancient healing traditions with modern therapeutic science. The Reset: You experiences are currently available at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, Casa Vela, Grand Velas Riviera Maya, and Grand Velas Los Cabos, with each property offering a distinct and locally inspired interpretation of wellness. Guests are invited to choose the reset path that resonates most deeply with their personal intentions, allowing the experience to be as unique as the individual.
Grand Velas Riviera Maya brings a biohacking lens to the Reset: You program, offering three technology-forward paths per person for a three-night stay. The Mind Reset pairs a 50-minute Sensory Deprivation Tank float with a 50-minute FIR Therapy Mat Massage using heated jade and tourmaline gemstones; the Body Reset combines a Hindu Foot and Scalp treatment with Pressotherapy Boots and an 80-minute Light Mask Facial using customized red, yellow, or blue light therapy; and the Soul Reset guides guests through Sounds from the Soul — an 80-minute acoustic healing journey — paired with a 30-minute Pressotherapy Boots and Red Light Comb session and a guided experience designed to unlock emotional blockages and restore inner harmony. Each path is available with an optional 60-minute private Body Jump trampoline add-on at $120 USD per person. Each path is designed around a specific wellness outcome — sleep aid, swelling reduction, and emotional restoration, respectively — reflecting the property’s commitment to evidence-informed, results-oriented programming. Three-night per-person pricing, inclusive of accommodations, begins at $3,284 USD for the Soul Reset, $3,316 USD for the Mind Reset, and $3,425 USD for the Body Reset.
At Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, each guest’s journey begins with a Private Wellness Consultation in which an in-house expert tailors the full itinerary to individual goals and health needs. The property offers three reset pathways: the Mind Reset, which combines personalized nutritional consultations, guided meditation, mindfulness workshops, and sleep therapy; the Body Reset, which features the Four-Hands Samunprai Herbal Therapy and the Radiance C Facial for physical optimization; and the Soul Reset, which immerses guests in ancestral energy cleansing through the Smudging Workshop and a 60-minute Crystal Bowl and Light Concert using quartz instruments. Individual experiences are available for one to eight guests, beginning at $1,120 USD for the Mind Reset, $627 USD for the Body Reset, and $2,180 USD for the Soul Reset. All three paths can be combined into a multi-night itinerary. Three-night package pricing in a Grand Terrace Suite, based on single occupancy, begins at $3,903 USD for the Body Reset, $4,396 USD for the Mind Reset, and $5,456 USD for the Soul Reset.
Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta invites guests to choose from four personalized Reset Paths — Mind, Body, Romance, or Creative — each inclusive of a three-night stay in a Grand Class Plus Suite with daily hydrotherapy access throughout. The Mind Reset pairs guided sunrise meditation, breathwork, and sound healing with an 80-minute Harmony Massage; the Body Reset combines private yoga or Pilates and a personalized wellness menu with an 80-minute Therapeutic Massage incorporating lymphatic drainage, acupressure, and shiatsu; the Romance Reset offers couples a vow renewal ceremony, stargazing experience, wine and chocolate pairing, and an 80-minute Romantic Ritual; and the Creative Reset blends a mixology workshop and painting session with an 80-minute Pre-Hispanic Stone Therapy using volcanic and river stones. All four Reset Paths are available for one to eight guests and are designed to complement the intimate atmosphere and personalized service that define the Casa Velas experience. Suite accommodations start at $2,215 USD for three nights, with Reset Path experiences priced separately at $656 USD for the Body Reset, $957 USD for the Creative Reset, $1,185 USD for the Mind Reset, and $2,680 USD for the Romance Reset, each available for one to eight guests.
Grand Velas Los Cabos presents a three-night couples wellness escape in a Grand Class Corner Suite. The retreat centers on two signature spa experiences: the Himalayan Bio-Restoration Ritual, a 90-minute Mineral Thermodynamics Massage using heated Himalayan salt stones rich in 84 essential minerals, followed by a Recovery Shot bone broth elixir and a private Compress Workshop; and two Mental Reset options — Sound Healing Under the Stars, a 45-minute poolside sound bath using Tibetan bowls, gongs, and tuning forks under an open sky, and the Etheric Restoration Ritual, a private yoga ceremony followed by a cranial release massage and an in-suite Sacred Purification Bath Kit. Rates begin at $1,109 USD per person per night in double occupancy, with spa experiences priced at $949 USD per couple for the Bio-Restoration Ritual, $590 USD for Sound Healing Under the Stars, and $360 USD for the Etheric Restoration Ritual. A five-course signature Wellness Dinner for two, featuring dishes such as sustainably sourced totoaba with turmeric-garlic aquafaba sauce and a chocolate mousse with cocoa crumble, completes the immersive oceanfront experience at $250 USD per person. These spa experiences at Grand Velas Los Cabos are available exclusively from March through August 2026.
Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos offers a three-night Holistic Sanctuary package for two guests in a Grand Class Suite designed for those seeking intentional solitude and spiritual wellness. The retreat includes a private Tibetan Sound Healing session, a private Gentle Yoga class on the suite terrace with jacuzzi preparation, daily probiotic elixirs and sleep-enhancing afternoon infusions delivered to the suite, and the Golden Serenity Retreat Therapy — a full-body gold and seaweed treatment followed by a refreshing facial and hand and scalp reflexology. A bespoke four-course Detox Tasting Menu features plant-based proteins, superfoods, and zero refined sugars across each course. The experience also includes private round-trip airport transfers and a dedicated sleep therapy and reflexology session for $13,690 USD.
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