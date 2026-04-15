Rare Classic Cars and Motorsport Icons Set to Go Under the Hammer at Danish Auction House Bruun Rasmussen

Spanning decades of automotive excellence, the Live Auction will feature vehicles from some of the world’s most renowned manufacturers – ranging from rare pre-war models to iconic sports cars. Many of the cars have been preserved or restored to concours-level condition.
The curation is led by Christian Grau, one of Scandinavia’s most recognized automotive specialists, known for his work in television as well as leading lifestyle and motoring podcasts. Drawing on his extensive experience in the classic car market, he has assembled a collection defined by rarity, quality, documented history, and strong collector relevance.
“We look forward to presenting a strong and diverse selection in which history, quality and collector potential converge. The car is one of our most significant cultural markers, yet its historical value has often gone underappreciated. At the auction, each car stands as a living icon of its era. It is my hope that the auction will help elevate automotive culture and serve as a reminder that a car is far more than a means of transportation,”says Grau.
The Live Auction will take place just north of Copenhagen, set within the distinctive surroundings of the Haaning Collection in Bagsværd. Online bidding is available via bruun-rasmussen.dk.
Preview: 11-13 April, 10 am-4 pm
Live Auction: 15 April, 7 pm
Address: Haaning Collection, Smørmosevej 16, Bagsværd
Admission: Free
Catalogue: https://bruun-rasmussen.dk/m/news/2026_biler
A true piece of motor history worthy of a museum: Ford Escort RS2000.
Campaigned by Danish legend Erik Høyer, a 15-time national champion and two-time European champion
Delivered new in 1976 by Ford Werke AG in Cologne and sent directly to Ford’s motorsport division in England for race preparation before being handed over for Høyer’s championship-winning campaigns.
Restored to its original competition specification
Offered with original racing memorabilia, including helmet, suits, and gloves
One of the most coveted pre-war British sports cars: Jaguar SS100
Produced in a limited run of just 314 examples, of which only 198 were the 2.5-litre version.
Few have survived the test of time, making this a rare opportunity to acquire one of the marque’s most iconic models
Widely regarded as one of the most iconic Jaguars ever built
A collector’s dream: Mercedes-Benz 190 SL (W121)
105 horsepower and defined by elegant lines.
Built in 1960 as a more accessible counterpart to the iconic 300 SL
Delivered new from the factory in Germany to the Danish importer Bohnstedt Petersen before immediately being exported to the United States, where it spent decades cruising the sun-soaked roads of California.
Later returned to Denmark and sympathetically and professionally restored by an award-winning specialist with a keen eye for original components.
Its condition makes it one of the most original examples worldwide.
Matching numbers and offered with extensive documentation, including the rare hardtop with large rear window, in the same meticulous condition as the rest of the car.
An ivory-coloured 1968 911S in original condition, retaining its matching engine.
Three examples of the iconic 930 – two of them highly original and with matching numbers.
A highly sought-after 1969 911T, which at the time was the equivalent of today’s Carrera.
This Irish Green beauty has undoubtedly earned plenty of street cred and turned countless heads while touring the country.
Nine examples of the iconic sports car spanning multiple generations: Porsche 911
An ivory-coloured 1968 911S in original condition, retaining its matching engine.
Three examples of the iconic 930 – two of them highly original and with matching numbers.
A highly sought-after 1969 911T, which at the time was the equivalent of today’s Carrera.
This Irish Green beauty has undoubtedly earned plenty of street cred and turned countless heads while touring the country.
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