Miami Concours 2026 Drives Design and Hypercar Innovation in the Miami Design District
Miami Concours made a commanding return to the Miami Design District from February 13 through 15, 2026, marking its ninth edition with a tightly curated celebration of automotive excellence, design culture, and forward looking innovation. Widely regarded as one of the country’s most anticipated motorized cultural events, the three day showcase once again positioned the automobile within a broader luxury conversation.
Produced by Hxecute and co owned by the Concours Group, duPont REGISTRY, and the Miami Design District, the event unfolded across the neighborhood’s architecturally significant landscape. Carefully placed installations and vehicle displays reinforced Miami Concours’ growing identity as a platform where automotive engineering intersects with fashion, architecture, and contemporary design.
Defining Moments That Shaped the 2026 Edition
This year’s program delivered several headline moments that underscored the event’s global relevance. Among the most closely watched was the worldwide unveiling of the first United States customer Koenigsegg CC850, a milestone presentation that drew significant attention from collectors and industry insiders alike.
The weekend also marked the twentieth anniversary of the Ferrari P4/5, presented alongside the P4/5 Competizione. Together, the pair served as a reminder of the model’s lasting impact within the collector car universe.
Adding further depth, Jim Glickenhaus’s prototype collection received a dedicated spotlight, with the automotive entrepreneur present on site. Vehicles on display included the SCG 004C and SCG 004S, reinforcing Miami Concours’ reputation for balancing historic significance with future focused engineering.
Honoring Christian von Koenigsegg
One of the most meaningful moments of the ninth edition came with the formal recognition of Christian von Koenigsegg, founder of Koenigsegg Automotive and a defining figure in modern hypercar development.
A curated presentation of landmark Koenigsegg models traced the evolution of the marque, offering guests a rare opportunity to examine the brand’s technological progression up close.
“Over the last nine years with Miami Concours, we’ve honored remarkable individuals who have shaped automotive history. This year, we were proud to recognize Christian von Koenigsegg – one of the great visionaries of our time – and to present both historic and contemporary examples of his groundbreaking work.”
John Temerian, Co-Founder of CURATED
His presence further reinforced Miami Concours’ growing stature on the international automotive calendar.
A Program Designed Around Experience
The three day schedule was structured as a sequence of curated experiences. The weekend opened Friday evening with a Drive In Movie Night, setting a relaxed but polished tone. Saturday introduced the Polestar Ride and Drive activation, offering guests a hands-on look at the brand’s design forward electric vehicles.
The program culminated Sunday with the Miami Concours Red Carpet Showcase, an elevated ticketed experience featuring rare automobiles, exclusive presentations, and curated programming across the District.
The Miami Concours VIP Red Carpet Experience, presented by The Moore Miami, provided guests with access to bespoke moments both on and off the carpet, reinforcing the event’s luxury positioning.
The Future of the Hypercar Takes Focus
As part of the weekend’s experiential programming, Polestar’s Ride and Drive activation emphasized the event’s forward looking perspective. Participants experienced the brand’s all electric vehicles firsthand, engaging with their minimalist interiors, precision engineering, and intuitive technology.
The activation underscored a broader theme running through the 2026 edition. Performance and sustainability are no longer separate conversations. They are increasingly intertwined within the next generation of luxury mobility.
A Cultural Platform Beyond the Automobile
Presented by Prestige Imports, CURATED, duPont REGISTRY, and a distinguished roster of private collectors, Miami Concours continues to expand its scope beyond the traditional car show format. The event frames automotive excellence through the lens of contemporary culture, drawing connections between design disciplines that typically operate in separate spheres.
Notable guests in attendance included Brett David, John Temerian Jr., Craig Robins, Anggie Ann Bryan, Steven Victor, Valeria Lipovetsky, Cass DiMicco, Valentina Ferrer, Valentina Hites, Carolina Lindo, Marc Rios, Nane Miller, and Devon Windsor, reflecting the event’s cross industry appeal.
Partners Supporting the 2026 Edition
The ninth edition was backed by a selective group of automotive and luxury partners including Lotus, Polestar, Accutron, Pagani Residences, The Moore Miami, Moet Hennessy, Little Saints, Abel Richard, Collection Suites, Turah, Morgan Motors, Lamborghini of Miami, Pagani of Miami, and Imperial Rio.
Their presence further cemented the event’s positioning within the upper tier of automotive and lifestyle programming.
Where Design, Performance, and Culture Converge
With its ninth edition complete, Miami Concours continues to distinguish itself through careful curation and an expanding cultural lens. What began as an automotive gathering has matured into a multidimensional platform where engineering excellence shares the stage with architecture, fashion, and design.