The Lilly Sale Returns: Your Spring Wardrobe, Reimagined

From April 13th-15th only, Lilly Pulitzer returns with its highly anticipated spring sale, offering up to 70% off hundreds of styles. Known for its signature color and print, the event highlights a mix of core silhouettes and new-season pieces that reflect how consumers are dressing for spring and upcoming travel.
From iconic staples to standout updates, the brand’s Top 10 Styles to Shop offers a focused edit of versatile pieces that feel polished, wearable, and easy for the season ahead.
A universally flattering swimsuit in a vintage-inspired print that channels the charm of Key West. Equal parts timeless and getaway-ready.
Sporty meets chic in this all-day staple, designed with UPF 50+ protection—perfect from tennis court to resort lunch.
The shirtdress of the season. Soft, flowing, and effortlessly polished in a print that feels fresh for spring.
An easy layering essential with a relaxed fit—ideal for breezy beach mornings and cool evening walks.
A nod to coastal dressing with classic nautical stripes and a wear-anywhere ease that transitions from travel to everyday.
An iconic Lilly silhouette reimagined in a vibrant, Palm Beach-inspired print featuring playful motifs—from flamingos to sailboats.
A packable knit dress made for travel—wrinkle-resistant, flattering, and ready for every destination on your itinerary.
Crafted in Lilly’s signature Cozy Cloud fabric, this buttery-soft set is a fan favorite season after season.
Sporty, vibrant, and endlessly versatile—pair it with matching layers for the ultimate spring set.
A true statement piece from the collaboration with Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger—bold, flattering, and made for every special occasion on your calendar.
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