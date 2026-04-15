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The Lilly Sale Returns: Your Spring Wardrobe, Reimagined

Lilly Pulitzer’s Limited-Time Spring Sale Offers Up to 70% Off Versatile, Travel-Ready Styles in Signature Color and Print
Two models wearing colorful printed swimsuit, midi dress, and tennis dress
A curated selection of Lilly Pulitzer spring styles, from resort-ready swimwear to polished day dresses and sporty silhouettesCourtesy of Lilly Pulitzer
3 min read

From April 13th-15th only, Lilly Pulitzer returns with its highly anticipated spring sale, offering up to 70% off hundreds of styles. Known for its signature color and print, the event highlights a mix of core silhouettes and new-season pieces that reflect how consumers are dressing for spring and upcoming travel.

From iconic staples to standout updates, the brand’s Top 10 Styles to Shop offers a focused edit of versatile pieces that feel polished, wearable, and easy for the season ahead.

The Edit: 10 Styles to Know Now

1.  Ester One-Piece (Cherry Blossom Pink Lilly Chicken Check)

Model in Ester One-Piece (Cherry Blossom Pink Lilly Chicken Check)
Ester One-Piece (Cherry Blossom Pink Lilly Chicken Check)Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

A universally flattering swimsuit in a vintage-inspired print that channels the charm of Key West. Equal parts timeless and getaway-ready.

2. Catarina Ruffle Dress (Bamboo Green Boo Green Open Butterfly Pattern)

Model in Catarina Ruffle Dress (Bamboo Green Boo Green Open Butterfly Pattern)
Catarina Ruffle Dress (Bamboo Green Boo Green Open Butterfly Pattern)Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

Sporty meets chic in this all-day staple, designed with UPF 50+ protection—perfect from tennis court to resort lunch.

3. Larkyn Midi Shirtdress (Multi Glowing Gardens)

Model in Larkyn Midi Shirtdress (Multi Glowing Gardens)
Larkyn Midi Shirtdress (Multi Glowing Gardens)Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

The shirtdress of the season. Soft, flowing, and effortlessly polished in a print that feels fresh for spring.

4. UPF 50+ Eleni Zip Up (Multi Glowing Gardens)

Model in UPF 50+ Eleni Zip Up (Multi Glowing Gardens)
UPF 50+ Eleni Zip Up (Multi Glowing Gardens)Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

An easy layering essential with a relaxed fit—ideal for breezy beach mornings and cool evening walks.

5. Kelsa Embroidered Sweater (Coconut Beach Bound Embroidery)

Model in Kelsa Embroidered Sweater (Coconut Beach Bound Embroidery)
Kelsa Embroidered Sweater (Coconut Beach Bound Embroidery)Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

A nod to coastal dressing with classic nautical stripes and a wear-anywhere ease that transitions from travel to everyday.

Two models wearing colorful printed swimsuit, midi dress, and tennis dress
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6. Elsa Silk Top (Conch Shell Pink Sunny Dee)

Model in Elsa Silk Top (Conch Shell Pink Sunny Dee)
Elsa Silk Top (Conch Shell Pink Sunny Dee)Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

An iconic Lilly silhouette reimagined in a vibrant, Palm Beach-inspired print featuring playful motifs—from flamingos to sailboats.

7. Solene Midi Dress (Conch Shell Pink Roaring With Joy)

Model in Solene Midi Dress (Conch Shell Pink Roaring With Joy)
Solene Midi Dress (Conch Shell Pink Roaring With Joy)Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

A packable knit dress made for travel—wrinkle-resistant, flattering, and ready for every destination on your itinerary.

8. Pajama Knit Set (Bellevue Blue Lilly Gulls)

Model in Pajama Knit Set (Bellevue Blue Lilly Gulls)
Pajama Knit Set (Bellevue Blue Lilly Gulls)Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

Crafted in Lilly’s signature Cozy Cloud fabric, this buttery-soft set is a fan favorite season after season.

9. Cilia Skort (Conch Shell Pink Roaring With Joy)

Model in Cilia Skort (Conch Shell Pink Roaring With Joy)
Cilia Skort (Conch Shell Pink Roaring With Joy)Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

Sporty, vibrant, and endlessly versatile—pair it with matching layers for the ultimate spring set.

10. Dee Stretch Maxi Shift (Multi Sunny Dee Patch)

Model in Dee Stretch Maxi Shift (Multi Sunny Dee Patch)
Dee Stretch Maxi Shift (Multi Sunny Dee Patch)Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

A true statement piece from the collaboration with Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger—bold, flattering, and made for every special occasion on your calendar.

Given the limited 48-hour window, these styles are expected to move quickly, making this a strong moment for timely retail or trend-driven coverage.

Two models wearing colorful printed swimsuit, midi dress, and tennis dress
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