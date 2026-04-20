Riviera Dining Group to Debut Honō Japanese Steakhouse and Lounge at E11EVEN® Club Hotel & Residences Miami

“When we partnered with Riviera Dining Group a few years ago, we knew they were capable of not just delivering outstanding culinary concepts, but really tailoring each venue to deliver something new while still emphasizing the best of its neighborhood,” said Ryan Shear, Managing Partner at PMG. “HONŌ firmly represents that commitment, bringing with it the world-class vibrancy residents at E11EVEN® Club Hotel & Residences will expect within its distinctive caliber of hospitality. We’re proud to welcome it as yet another spectacular component of this first-of-its-kind destination.”