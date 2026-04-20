Riviera Dining Group to Debut Honō Japanese Steakhouse and Lounge at E11EVEN® Club Hotel & Residences Miami

MIAMI – Riviera Dining Group (RDG), the hospitality group behind some of Miami’s most sought-after dining destinations, today announced HONŌ, a new modern Japanese steakhouse, lounge and rooftop set to debut later this year at E11EVEN® Club Hotel & Residences Miami, the first tower of an ultra-luxury, dual-tower development by PMG and E11EVEN Partners. HONŌ will introduce a refined rooftop dining and nightlife experience, marking the debut of a new flagship concept within RDG’s growing portfolio.
“With HONŌ, we are introducing a new concept that reflects the continued evolution of Riviera Dining Group and our vision for experiential hospitality,” said Gregory Galy, Founder and CEO of Riviera Dining Group. “We’re focused on creating destinations where dining, design, music, and atmosphere come together in a meaningful way, and HONŌ represents an exciting next chapter for us in Miami.”
HONŌ unfolds across three distinct settings, each with its own identity and energy. The second floor is anchored by the restaurant and lounge, where a refined, fire-driven menu highlights premium meats prepared over open flame alongside a dynamic, music-led atmosphere. Above, the rooftop introduces a vibrant open-air setting with sweeping panoramic views from South Beach to Brickell and Coral Gables.
“When we partnered with Riviera Dining Group a few years ago, we knew they were capable of not just delivering outstanding culinary concepts, but really tailoring each venue to deliver something new while still emphasizing the best of its neighborhood,” said Ryan Shear, Managing Partner at PMG. “HONŌ firmly represents that commitment, bringing with it the world-class vibrancy residents at E11EVEN® Club Hotel & Residences will expect within its distinctive caliber of hospitality. We’re proud to welcome it as yet another spectacular component of this first-of-its-kind destination.”
Riviera Dining Group is known for operating some of Florida’s most exciting and experiential hospitality concepts including Miami hotspots MILA, CLAUDIE, CASA NEOS, and AVA MediterrAegean in Coconut Grove and Winter Park as well as a members-only MM concept. The firm’s next venture with HONŌ underscores RDG’s deliberate growth in Miami and its continued leadership in shaping immersive dining and nightlife experiences.
“As Miami’s premier entertainment district, Park West has consistently pushed forward with a premium, experience-driven vision, seeking out elite dining and nightlife opportunities to extend to its residents,” said Michael Simkins, Co-Founder of E11EVEN Partners. “The debut of HONŌ within E11EVEN® Club Hotel & Residences reflects this mindset. We’re excited for HONŌ to join this incredible lineup and continue the dynamic energy fueling this area’s growth.”
Centrally located in Downtown Miami’s Park West neighborhood, E11EVEN® Club Hotel & Residences Miami offers a first-of-its-kind, resort-style, entertainment-driven experience and destination designed by internationally renowned Sieger Suarez Architects with interiors by award-winning design firm AvroKO. Amenities for E11EVEN® Club Hotel & Residences include a world-class Sanctuary Spa & Studio, a casino-style sports lounge, a world-class med spa, a rooftop lounge, and an E11EVEN day club and pool on the 11th floor.
E11EVEN® Club Hotel & Residences Miami initiated residential closings earlier this year. E11EVEN® Club Residences Beyond, which is slated for completion in 2027, is 99 percent sold. For more information, please visit www.E11EVENResidences.com. For more details on Riviera Dining Group’s hospitality portfolio, please visit www.rivieradininggroup.com.
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