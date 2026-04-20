YFS, the Largest Kids’ and Teens’ Fashion Show Tour in the U.S., Comes to Miami for the First Time with Industry Scouts Seeking New Faces

MIAMI, FL — April 26, 2026 — Young Fashion Show (YFS) will host its upcoming Miami runway event at the historic DuPont Building, a venue chosen to reflect the platform’s strong connection to art, culture, and fashion.
Founded in 2025 by Diana Hetun and Taras Lavrovskyi, Young Fashion Show has expanded from two cities into a four-city U.S. tour, with previous shows held in New York and Chicago.
Each event brings together over 1,000 participants, including more than 250 young models ages 3 to 18, families, team members, industry professionals, and over 60 stylists, makeup artists, and hair professionals. The Miami edition will feature runway presentations from 20 designer brands, including labels from the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
Young Fashion Show is emerging as a discovery platform where brands and scouts identify new faces. Participants from previous shows have already been selected for brand campaigns and commercial shoots. The event will also feature Exxcel Model & Talent, an established talent agency that will be present to identify new faces for potential representation and future commercial opportunities.
The show will open with a Family Look presentation by the Christian lifestyle brand Elevated Faith. The first family on the runway will be the founders, Diana Hetun and Taras Lavrovskyi, appearing with their one-year-old son. The idea for Young Fashion Show began when Diana was pregnant with him, making that chapter of their family story the inspiration behind the project.
YFS brings together participants from diverse cultural and international backgrounds, and its content reaches over 5 million accounts monthly.
Phone: 917-862-7070
Website: youngfashionshow.com
Email: pr@youngfashionshow.com
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