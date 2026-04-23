Philanthropy Meets Fashion at the 12th Annual Waxman Luncheon

As in years past, the luncheon will feature live and silent auctions, offering attendees the opportunity to bid on unique items while contributing directly to groundbreaking research. Funds raised will support the work of the Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer, an affiliate of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research. Aging is the single greatest risk factor for cancer. The Waxman Institute was established to study aging biology and cancer together to further advance better treatments and preventions.