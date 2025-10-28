Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Gala Raises $1.6 Million for Cancer Research in New York
A Milestone Evening for Science and Philanthropy
At Apella in New York City, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) gathered luminaries in science, philanthropy, and the arts for its 28th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala, themed A Celebration of Breakthroughs. The elegant evening raised $1.6 million, a total that included a dollar-for-dollar match through the Foundation’s partnership with The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, helping propel new scientific grants set to begin in early 2026.
This year’s event marked nearly five decades of impact for SWCRF, which has long stood at the forefront of global cancer research. The night also signaled the official launch of the Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer, a first-of-its-kind initiative uniting leading scientists to study how aging influences cancer development and treatment.
“Aging is the greatest risk factor for cancer, yet we still have much to learn about how aging impacts cancer development and treatment. By uniting experts in both aging and cancer, we can uncover new ways to prevent and treat it. Thank you to all our supporters for making this vision possible.”
Dr. Samuel Waxman, Founder and CEO of SWCRF
Honoring Visionaries in Philanthropy and Science
The evening paid tribute to three remarkable honorees whose work continues to shape both research and community impact.
Robert Wiener, Chairman Emeritus of Maxx Properties, was recognized as Philanthropist of the Year for his steadfast dedication to advancing scientific progress through charitable giving.
Jean Shafiroff, philanthropist, author, and television personality, also received the Philanthropist of the Year award for her extensive contributions to numerous causes spanning healthcare, education, and the arts.
Dr. Jeffrey Settleman, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Oncology Research and Development at Pfizer, was honored with the Breakthrough Science Award for his pioneering work in cancer therapeutics and translational research.
Each honoree exemplified the evening’s spirit: the transformative power of collaboration across disciplines.
A Night of Entertainment and Generosity
The gala blended sophistication with heartfelt purpose. Guests enjoyed performances by Broadway stars Shayna Steele (Hairspray, Rent, Hair) and John Riddle (Phantom of the Opera, Frozen), accompanied by Dan Micciche, music director and conductor of Wicked.
Beyond the stage, philanthropy took center spotlight during a spirited live auction, which featured coveted experiences such as a VIP Gameday with the New York Knicks, a 10-day Seabourn cruise, and dinner for four at the legendary Rao’s.
Recognized as one of New York’s most inspiring charitable evenings, the Collaborating for a Cure Gala drew a distinguished guest list that included Dr. Samuel and Marion Waxman, Robert Wiener, Jean Shafiroff, Dr. Jeffrey Settleman, Mark D. Friedman, Maxine Friedman, Jamie Koff, Heidi Russo, Randi Schatz, Orital Karelic, Assembly Member Rebecca A. Seawright, and the evening’s performers.
Advancing a Global Mission
Since its founding in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to over 200 researchers across the globe. Through its Institute Without Walls, SWCRF fosters collaboration among world-class scientists, accelerating the discovery of treatments that target the genetic roots of cancer while minimizing toxicity for patients.
With the establishment of the Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer, the Foundation builds on its legacy by addressing one of medicine’s most pressing frontiers—how aging and cancer intersect at the molecular level.
The 2025 Collaborating for a Cure Gala underscored that vision, merging compassion with discovery and proving that collective action can indeed bring us closer to a world without cancer.
