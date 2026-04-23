Play With Purpose at Puttshack Miami During Autism Acceptance Month

At the Miami location, guests have access to sensory bags equipped with noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, and verbal cue cards. These resources are designed to support a more comfortable and confident experience from arrival to final putt. The venue is also featured on the KultureCity website, allowing guests to preview the space in advance and better understand the accommodations available before visiting. With one in four individuals experiencing a sensory processing need or invisible disability, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to making everyday experiences more inclusive, ensuring that every guest can engage with the space in a way that feels both welcoming and intuitive.