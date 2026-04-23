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Play With Purpose at Puttshack Miami During Autism Acceptance Month

20% of Proceeds from 9-Hole Games Benefit KultureCity Throughout April
Indoor mini golf venue with colorful neon courses and interactive game features
Puttshack Miami’s immersive mini golf experience brings together high-tech gameplay, vibrant design, and inclusive fun during Autism Acceptance MonthCourtesy of Puttshack Miami
2 min read

Miami, FL — This April, Puttshack Miami marks Autism Acceptance Month with a continued commitment to accessibility and inclusion, paired with a month-long giveback benefiting KultureCity®, the nation’s leading nonprofit focused on sensory accessibility and acceptance.

Throughout April, Puttshack will donate 20% of proceeds from all 9-hole mini golf games booked through the Puttshack website directly to KultureCity, extending the giveback across all 19 locations nationwide. The effort builds on Puttshack’s ongoing partnership with KultureCity and its Sensory Inclusive™ certification, reflecting a continued investment in creating environments that are accessible, thoughtful, and easy to navigate for guests with sensory needs.

Group of people playing mini golf indoors and cheering during a game
Families and friends celebrate a winning moment at Puttshack Miami, highlighting the venue’s inclusive and energetic atmosphereCourtesy of Puttshack Miami

At the Miami location, guests have access to sensory bags equipped with noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, and verbal cue cards. These resources are designed to support a more comfortable and confident experience from arrival to final putt. The venue is also featured on the KultureCity website, allowing guests to preview the space in advance and better understand the accommodations available before visiting. With one in four individuals experiencing a sensory processing need or invisible disability, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to making everyday experiences more inclusive, ensuring that every guest can engage with the space in a way that feels both welcoming and intuitive.

Indoor mini golf venue with colorful neon courses and interactive game features
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Modern indoor mini golf course with neon lights and interactive game elements
High-tech mini golf courses at Puttshack Miami feature interactive holes, digital scoring, and dynamic lightingCourtesy of Puttshack Miami

Arriving alongside the April initiative, Puttshack is also rolling out its most significant menu evolution since launching in the U.S. in 2021. The updated lineup leans into familiar favorites with a more considered approach, introducing new shareable dishes, reworked classics, and a refreshed beverage program designed to match the energy of the game. Highlights include a signature skirted cheeseburger, stacked and seared for added texture, a birria nacho tower built for the table, and churro dippers finished with sugar and spice. Behind the bar, the program expands with new cocktails and spirit-free options, including an espresso martini designed without alcohol and an exclusive barrel-select Old Fashioned available only at Puttshack.

Assorted dishes including nachos, pizza, wings, churros, and drinks on table
A refreshed menu at Puttshack introduces elevated shareables, cocktails, and reimagined comfort favoritesCourtesy of Puttshack Miami

Puttshack’s Autism Acceptance Month giveback runs through April 30, 2026. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the Miami Puttshack website. Puttshack Miami is located at Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave, Suite 312B, Miami, FL 33131. Stay connected on Instagram @puttshack.

Indoor mini golf venue with colorful neon courses and interactive game features
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