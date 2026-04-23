Tortuga Music Festival Returns to Fort Lauderdale With a Weekend of Hits and High Energy

Since its debut in 2013, Tortuga has been making waves—raising millions and supporting over 100 nonprofits dedicated to ocean conservation and marine life protection. These efforts span the U.S., Bahamas, South Africa, and Asia, with research driving measurable impact. At the heart of the festival is a commitment to sustainability, focused on five core issues: sea turtles, coral reefs, sharks, marine habitats, and marine mammals. That mission comes to life through Rock The Ocean’s Conservation Village, where fans can see exactly how their ticket purchases make a difference and how they can get involved. It’s also reflected in the festival’s operations, from achieving nearly 80% waste diversion to keep materials out of landfills, to becoming the first major music festival to ban single-use plastic bottles in 2015, and implementing more than 340 sustainability initiatives across energy, emissions, waste, and fan engagement. Beyond its on-site efforts, Tortuga stands apart as one of the only major festivals built around a conservation mission.Tortuga is now officially Blue Verified, recognizing its commitment to eliminating single-use plastics, managing waste responsibly, and advancing sustainable practices as part of Oceanic Global’s pioneering Blue Standard to help protect our ocean. Through the Rock The Ocean Foundation, it has raised more than $6 million for ocean conservation.