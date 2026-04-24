“Mom’s Book of Wisdom” Brings Timeless Mother to Child Advice to Bookshelves For Mother’s Day

There is a familiar moment that arrives with age, sometimes quietly, sometimes mid-sentence: you hear your mother’s voice coming out of your own mouth. In “Mom’s Book of Wisdom: Timeless Advice from My Mother & Yours,”author Norah Lawlor captures that universal experience and turns it into a warm, practical collection of guidance meant to be returned to again and again. The hardcover release will be available Tuesday, April 28th, 2026, published by Hatherleigh Press and is currently available for pre-order on amazon.