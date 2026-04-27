Make Memories This May at InterContinental Miami

On Sunday, May 10 from Noon to 4PM, treat Mom to an indulgent Mother’s Day Brunch; accompanied by a complimentary glass of prosecco for Mom. Priced at $99++ per person; $49++ per child ages 5-12, the enhanced culinary experience includes a three-course prix fixe menu. For the first course, guests can choose an appetizer of a wedge salad with blue cheese and poblano dressing, crispy bacon, baby tomatoes, soft boiled eggs; Berry’s Salad with mixed greens, candy pecan, cranberries, strawberries, raspberries, feta cheese and Sherry and Berries vinaigrette; or Peruvian ceviche, white fish, leche de tigre, cancha corn, red onion, sweet potato. For the main course, guests can enjoy Roasted Grouper with corn risotto, clams and pickled mushrooms; Slow cooked short rib with mashed potatoes, heirloom roasted carrots and Mescal Demi glaze; and Cuban Chaufa with rice, eggs, green onion, sweet plantain, peppers, red onion and sprouts. Brunch would be incomplete without a delicious dessert so Toro Toro is also offering a choice of Strawberry short cake or Passion fruit Gateaux. Advance reservations for Brunch are encouraged and can be made on OpenTable – HERE. Following brunch at Toro Toro, moms are invited to continue the festivities at mySpa, InterContinental Miami’s luxury wellness destination, to enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly and mini-massage experience; along with a $50 mySpa service credit to use now through June 30, 2026.