Make Memories This May at InterContinental Miami

Downtown Miami’s iconic luxury hotel InterContinental Miami is inviting guests and locals to experience a memorable May with an exciting lineup of activities all-month long. Enjoy a special month-long edition of Noche de Arte celebrating Haitian Heritage Month; dance the night away at Salsa Night; find your flow at Full Moon Yoga, and live the dolce vita lifestyle poolside with a luxury La Dolce Vita Cabana Experience. At the award-winning Pan-Latin steakhouse Toro Toro, treat Mom like a queen with the ultimate Mother’s Day Brunch, followed by an elevated mySpa experience; and join the fiesta on Cinco de Mayo with a specialty taco buffet.
Turn up the heat at the #1 hottest monthly Salsa Night in downtown Miami in collaboration with Salsa Lovers. On Friday, May 1, from 9PM to 2AM, revelers will be transported to sultry Havana for an unforgettable night of dancing, salsa lessons, entertainment, and libations, with performances by Kiki Sanchez Salsa Project. Admission is priced at $15. All guests must be 21 or older. Valet parking is $12. For more info, visit – HERE.
Find your flow as InterContinental Miami hosts Full Moon Yoga & Sound Healing on Friday, May 1 at 7PM. Guests can expect a one-of-a-kind yoga flow class led by Papa Guru Nicolay Del Salto on the hotel's SkyLawn, as well as sweet sounds and breathing exercises while enjoying the view of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. The evening continues with a deep meditation, weaving mantra and more. After class, guests are encouraged to stay and connect with others in the community. For more information on Full Moon Yoga and to purchase a ticket, visit – HERE.
On Monday, May 4, and every Monday in May thereafter from 6PM to 8PM, Noche de Arte will continue its weekly art residency with a special emphasis on Haitian Heritage Month, featuring local artist Dominik Ambroise. Born in Port-au-Prince Haiti, Ambroise is a South-Florida based multidisciplinary artist known for her works with painting, ceramics and textured pieces. Each work explores themes of resilience, healing and joy shaped by personal transformation and experiences, and her Haitian roots and the rhythms of the Caribbean. Ambroise will be in residence every Monday throughout the month of May, with works available for purchase. To learn more about the artist please visit – HERE.
Dogs and their owners ready to mingle, need to look no further than the InterContinental Miami. Every Wednesday evening from 5PM to 7PM (weather permitting), InterContinental’s Bayside Terrace transforms into Paws Patio™, an open-air event that is free and open to the public. Water bowls are on hand for all canines, while adults can enjoy Dirty Dog Martinis, Mutt Mules and other libations from the cash bar.
This Spring, no passport is required as InterContinental Miami brings the Amalfi Coast to Miami with its new La Dolce Vita Cabana Experience. Available seven days a week now through Saturday, May 30, the Oceanview Plus Cabana located on the property's refurbished ocean and bay view rooftop pool deck will be transformed into a chic European-inspired retreat. Guests will luxuriate in comfortable seating surrounded by signature Amalfi-style blue-and-white décor, accented with fresh lemons and lush greenery. Experience the charm of coastal Italy in downtown Miami, set in an Instagram-worthy escape perfect for relaxing with friends and soaking up the sun all spring long. It’s the ultimate daycation for birthdays, celebrations, and bachelorette parties, featuring a live DJ every Saturday. The La Dolce Vita Cabana Experience can accommodate up to six guests and will be available to book on a first come, first served basis. To book, please visit – HERE.
Taco and tequila enthusiasts can rejoice this Cinco de Mayo as Toro Toro, Chef Richard Sandoval’s Pan-Latin steakhouse, celebrates on Tuesday, May 5 with an exclusive special combining Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo. Priced at $39++ per person, guests can enjoy a delicious taco buffet with select proteins (steak, chicken, and fish), fresh salads, an array of toppings, and indulgent mini desserts. Pair your tacos and upgrade your day with a signature margarita ($12) or a Modelo draft beer ($7). Reservations are encouraged and can be booked – HERE.
On Sunday, May 10 from Noon to 4PM, treat Mom to an indulgent Mother’s Day Brunch; accompanied by a complimentary glass of prosecco for Mom. Priced at $99++ per person; $49++ per child ages 5-12, the enhanced culinary experience includes a three-course prix fixe menu. For the first course, guests can choose an appetizer of a wedge salad with blue cheese and poblano dressing, crispy bacon, baby tomatoes, soft boiled eggs; Berry’s Salad with mixed greens, candy pecan, cranberries, strawberries, raspberries, feta cheese and Sherry and Berries vinaigrette; or Peruvian ceviche, white fish, leche de tigre, cancha corn, red onion, sweet potato. For the main course, guests can enjoy Roasted Grouper with corn risotto, clams and pickled mushrooms; Slow cooked short rib with mashed potatoes, heirloom roasted carrots and Mescal Demi glaze; and Cuban Chaufa with rice, eggs, green onion, sweet plantain, peppers, red onion and sprouts. Brunch would be incomplete without a delicious dessert so Toro Toro is also offering a choice of Strawberry short cake or Passion fruit Gateaux. Advance reservations for Brunch are encouraged and can be made on OpenTable – HERE. Following brunch at Toro Toro, moms are invited to continue the festivities at mySpa, InterContinental Miami’s luxury wellness destination, to enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbly and mini-massage experience; along with a $50 mySpa service credit to use now through June 30, 2026.
Pamper mom all month-long at the award-winning mySpa, the hotel’s luxurious wellness destination, with a day of rejuvenation and relaxation with treatments at special rates. Available during the month of May, treatments include Mom-To-Be Prenatal Massage (50-minute $220); Elemis Rose Collagen Facial, a rejuvenating treatment to deeply cleanse and nourish skin featuring English rose extract to reveal hydrated, smooth and glowing skin (50-minute $205 |80-minute $280); Blooming Bliss Massage & Facial Package For Two which includes a side-by-side luxurious 50-minute myMassage followed by a 25-minute Facial (75-minute|$325pp). For additional information and/or to book a treatment, please visit www.icmiamihotel.com/myspa; Phone: (305) 372-4444, email myspa.miami.ihg@gmail.com.
InterContinental Miami is located at 100 Chopin Plaza in Downtown Miami. For more info on weekly programming, visit www.icmiamihotel.com/play.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/intercontinentalMiami/; www.facebook.com/ToroToroMiami
Instagram: www.instagram.com/interconmiami/; www.instagram.com/torotoromiami/
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