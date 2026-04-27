Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton: The House presents its bespoke Trophy Trunk at the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026 in Miami

Miami, April 23rd, 2026 – Louis Vuitton, Official Partner of Formula 1®, is delighted to present its unique bespoke Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk for the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026 in Miami, from May 1st to May 3rd. Featuring Miami’s playful effervescence during this iconic event, the highly anticipated Grand Prix will unfold on the thrilling Miami International Autodrome circuit set against the city’s scenic backdrop.
Miami, a metropolis on Florida's southeastern coast, is a dynamic hub of culture, innovation, and sun-soaked energy. This vibrant spirit is perfectly mirrored in the upcoming race, where Louis Vuitton brings its commitment to excellence to this exciting event. This partnership not only further establishes Miami’s presence as an iconic destination for international racing but also celebrates the synergy between Louis Vuitton and this dynamic city, reflecting a mutual dedication to pushing boundaries.
As Louis Vuitton enters the second year of its Official Partnership with Formula 1®, the House continues this journey of champions, reinforcing that “Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton.” The Louis Vuitton logo, that captures a sense of velocity and heat, will be displayed in dynamic graphic form across Miami’s on-track signage, blending seamlessly with the track’s iconic style and its reputation as a melting pot of vibrant and historic culture.
From the workshop to the racetrack, Louis Vuitton and Formula 1® share a commitment to teamwork, a constant quest for excellence, and a spirit of invention and innovation. This connection is further embodied in the bespoke Trophy Trunk, covered by the emblematic Monogram of the House and adorned with an iconic “V” – both for “Victory” and “Vuitton” – which reflects Miami’s tropical pink and blue Art Deco signature colors, along with the iconic black and white Damier recalling the famous finish line.
Fitting with the tradition of all custom Louis Vuitton pieces, the Trophy Trunk for the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026 is handmade at the House's historic atelier in Asnières, France. This workshop is where the first automotive trunks were designed under Georges Vuitton, the son of Louis Vuitton, in 1897. Over the following 125 years, Louis Vuitton has remained closely associated with automotive culture. When Georges foresaw the growing popularity of cars and travel, he created a durable canvas material called “Vuittonite” to substitute for leather, which ensured the trunks could withstand the elements. This invention would evolve into today’s iconic Louis Vuitton canvas.
The origins of this partnership lie in the House’s ongoing collaboration with the Automobile Club de Monaco™, shaped by the creation and presentation of the Formula 1® Grand Prix de Monaco™ Trophy Trunk between 2021 and 2024— forging a deep bond with Formula 1®. As Formula 1® now brings together a global audience of hundreds of millions of fans, Louis Vuitton remains at the very heart of the Championship’s most emblematic moments, ensuring that each victory forms an integral part of House tradition and savoir-faire. This collaboration stands as the ultimate expression of “Victory travels in Louis Vuitton.”
Throughout its history, Louis Vuitton has been entrusted with protecting the most precious possessions of internationally renowned athletes. Louis Vuitton perpetuates this tradition today by designing trunks to transport and showcase the world’s most iconic sporting trophies and awards. These highly charged collaborations continue to set new milestones in the history of the Maison, underlining that “Victory travels in Louis Vuitton” and that sporting excellence echoes the core values of Louis Vuitton. Since its first partnership with the America’s Cup in 1983, the Maison has been associated with the world’s most prestigious competitions, including the FIFA™ World Cup (2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022), the League of Legends Cup (2019 and 2020), the Davis Cup (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022), the Roland Garros French Open (2017 and 2018), the NBA (2020, 2021 and 2022), the Formula 1™ Grand Prix de Monaco (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024), the Rugby World Cup (2015 and 2023), the Ballon d’Or® (since 2023), the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, Formula 1 (since 2025), Australian Open (since 2024) and Real Madrid CF (since 2025).
Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming for the finest quality and preserving biodiversity. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine “Art of Travel” through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton. Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry, beauty and fragrance. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to fine craftsmanship.
Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLVYK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.
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