Grey Eyes: Wilhelm Sasnal Explores How We See in New Espace Louis Vuitton München Exhibition

Since the 1990s, Sasnal has developed a body of work that questions the circulation and the meaning of images, as well as their relationship to history and memory. Primarily a painter, his practice also extends to drawing and film, maintaining a consistent economy of means across media. He often draws on photographic sources – from stills and art reproductions to images from popular culture or his archive – which he transforms through simplification, distortion, and abstraction. His subjects range from intimate scenes of everyday life to broader historical and political themes, including references to the Holocaust. Over time, his work has evolved toward a more introspective and context-sensitive approach, reflecting both his immediate environments and wider social narratives. In parallel, he has developed a film practice in collaboration with director and screenwriter Anka Sasnal, exploring similar tensions between the personal and the political.