Halekulani Okinawa and Blue Zones™ Announce 2026 Longevity Retreat

Halekulani Okinawa, the second hotel from the leading Hawaiian resort of the same name, is a Forbes Travel Guide Double Five-Star beach resort and spa located in Onna Village on the main island of Okinawa. Featuring a variety of accommodations built to emphasize the geographic features of its surroundings, the luxury property sits on 32 acres of lush land within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park and faces approximately one mile of coastline. Halekulani Okinawa is home to a diverse array of facilities including four restaurants and two bars. In addition, the property features the award-winning SpaHalekulani, a fitness center, a luxury boutique, over 2,550 ft2 of meeting and convention space and five swimming pools, one of which is adorned with nearly 1.5 million mosaic tiles in the shape of Halekulani's signature Cattleya orchid. Halekulani Okinawa is the third property in Japan to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an exclusive collection of the world's most extraordinary luxury establishments.