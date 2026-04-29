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Litibú Bay Club Surpasses 75% Phase I Sales, Unveils Phase II of Golf Villas

Luxury coastal community in Punta de Mita unveils new Golf Villas and penthouses with exclusive golf membership
Luxury outdoor terrace with dining area, pool, and panoramic coastal views
Litibú Bay Club penthouse terrace with private pool and sweeping ocean views in Punta de MitaPhoto Courtesy of Litibú Bay Club
3 min read

RIVIERA NAYARIT, MX - (April 28, 2026) —  GBM Real Estate and Contact Development Company today announce that Litibú Bay Club has surpassed $60 million in sales with 75% of Phase I residences now sold, signaling strong early demand for the 21-acre private coastal enclave in Punta de Mita, Mexico. The milestone comes as the development unveils a new collection of Golf Villas and advances construction toward first deliveries this winter.

“This level of early sales momentum speaks to both the scarcity of this type of offering in Punta de Mita and the strength of the vision behind Litibú Bay Club,” said Kevin Roberts, Managing Partner at Contact Development Company. “Buyers are responding to the rare combination of privacy, design integrity, and access to world-class amenities, all set along one of the most pristine stretches of beachfront at Litibú Bay Club. As construction progresses, we’re excited to introduce the next phase of Villas that continue to build on that momentum.”

Aerial view of construction site with buildings, crane, and ocean in Punta de Mita
Construction progress at Litibú Bay Club with residential buildings rising near Punta de Mita coastlinePhoto Courtesy of Litibú Bay Club

Building on this success, the development team has announced the release of the Club’s next phase of Golf Villas consisting of a limited collection of 14 Villas overlooking the 18th fairway of the Higuera Golf Club. The offering includes a mix of three and four-bedroom residences, along with a newly designed penthouse offering, with pricing ranging from $1.5 million to U.S. $3.1 million.

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The Golf Villas are designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, with expansive terraces, open-concept interiors and views of the golf course, Litibú Bay and the surrounding tropical coastline. Residences build on the layouts introduced in Phase I, now complemented by an enhanced penthouse design.

The penthouse residences represent the most expansive offering within the Golf Villas, with approximately 5,900 sq. ft. of total living space. Designed to balance the scale of a private home with the ease of villa living, each residence features generous indoor areas and expansive outdoor terraces.

Luxury beachfront clubhouse with pool, palm trees, and ocean views at Litibú Bay Club
Litibú Bay Club beachfront clubhouse and infinity pool overlooking Punta de Mita coastline at sunsetPhoto Courtesy of Litibú Bay Club

Designed for both entertaining and everyday comfort, the penthouse layout includes:

  • A large open-concept great room connecting kitchen, dining, and living spaces

  • An expansive outdoor terrace with a private infinity-edge pool and grill area

  • Four bedrooms, each with its own terrace

  • Service quarters and dedicated laundry and pantry spaces

  • Private elevator access and a separate entry

  • Sweeping views of Litibú Bay and the 18th hole of the golf course

Golf Villa owners will receive a 10-year family membership to Higuera Golf Club, designed by Greg Norman, further elevating the lifestyle offering. The membership includes unlimited rounds of golf with cart, access for immediate family members across generations, full use of the driving range and practice facilities, and preferred pricing at the clubhouse dining venues and pro shop.

Modern villa interior with kitchen, living room, and terrace overlooking tropical landscape
Open-concept Golf Villa penthouse interior with terrace, kitchen, and indoor-outdoor living designPhoto Courtesy of Litibú Bay Club

Set along a stretch of coastline in Punta de Mita, Litibú Bay Club continues to attract domestic and international buyers seeking a balance of privacy, design, and connection to nature. The community will feature 171 turnkey residences alongside private club amenities, including a Beach Club and Sports & Adventure Club, with a robust health and wellness offering anchored by pickleball, padel, and tennis courts, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness studio designed by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. Residents will also enjoy curated wellness and recreational programming designed to support a dynamic, individualized approach to wellbeing inspired by the natural energy of Litibú Bay.

Site map of Litibú Bay Club with villas, golf course, and beachfront layout
Aerial master plan of Litibú Bay Club showing golf villas, residences, and coastal layoutPhoto Courtesy of Litibú Bay Club

Interested parties are invited to visit the beachfront Sales Clubhouse to view scaled 3D models of each home type and enjoy a taste of the lifestyle to come. For further information or to arrange an appointment at the Sales Clubhouse please contact info@litibubayclub.com or call MX +52 (329) 298-4141. For additional information on Litibú Bay Club please visit litibubayclub.com.

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