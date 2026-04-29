Litibú Bay Club Surpasses 75% Phase I Sales, Unveils Phase II of Golf Villas

“This level of early sales momentum speaks to both the scarcity of this type of offering in Punta de Mita and the strength of the vision behind Litibú Bay Club,” said Kevin Roberts, Managing Partner at Contact Development Company. “Buyers are responding to the rare combination of privacy, design integrity, and access to world-class amenities, all set along one of the most pristine stretches of beachfront at Litibú Bay Club. As construction progresses, we’re excited to introduce the next phase of Villas that continue to build on that momentum.”