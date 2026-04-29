The Miami Beach EDITION Expands Its Wellness Offering with New BPM Wellness Partnership

Miami Beach, FL (1st May, 2026) – Continuing to evolve its approach to modern wellbeing, The Miami Beach EDITION announces a new partnership with BPM Wellness, starting May 1st, further enhancing the property’s thoughtfully curated programming for guests, residents, and beach club members alike.
Rooted in EDITION’s signature philosophy of effortless, immersive living, wellness at the property extends far beyond the traditional spa experience. From oceanfront movement to restorative rituals, each offering is designed to feel both energizing and intuitively luxurious, an extension of the hotel’s broader intentional lifestyle rather than a standalone moment.
As part of this ongoing evolution, BPM Wellness will lead the hotel’s complimentary daily fitness classes, included in the resort fee, introducing a fresh, music-driven approach to movement that reflects Miami’s dynamic energy while maintaining The Miami Beach EDITION’s refined sensibility
Sunday- Friday: 10:00AM – 11:00AM (Class duration is 45 minutes)
Saturday: 8:15AM -9:15AM
Founded by Kellie Williams, BPM Wellness is Miami’s only Lift • Step • Flow concept - a holistic format blending strength training, step-based cardio, and yoga into a seamless, rhythm-led experience. Designed to balance power and mobility, each class fosters both physical challenge and emotional connection, creating a sense of community through movement.
A rotating roster of certified BPM instructors ensures programming remains dynamic and engaging, offering guests a consistent yet ever-evolving way to move, reset, and reconnect throughout their stay.
Classes will take place across a variety of settings within the resort, from the energy of Basement Bowl & Skate to the open-air calm of the beach and ocean front La Vista Terrace, allowing guests to experience looking after themselves in different rhythms and environments, all unified by The Miami Beach EDITION’s quietly luxurious atmosphere.
“At The Miami Beach EDITION, health and wellbeing is not a single offering, it’s a feeling that flows through every part of the guest experience,” says Christopher Kapatais, General Manager of The Miami Beach EDITION. “Our partnership with BPM Wellness brings a new energy to our daily programming, while remaining true to our approach of creating experiences that feel both elevated and effortless.”
“BPM was created to connect people through movement, music, and energy,” says Kellie Williams, Founder of BPM Wellness. “Bringing this concept to The Miami Beach EDITION allows us to introduce a new kind of health experience, one that feels as social and inspiring as it is effective, within a setting that naturally aligns with our philosophy.”
This partnership builds on the hotel’s broader commitment to holistic wellbeing, where wellness is seamlessly integrated into the guest journey. In addition to daily fitness classes, guests can experience a range of always-available offerings - from personalized treatments and hydrotherapy at the property’s spa, to outdoor movement on the beach, mindful moments by the oceanfront pool, and nourishing dining options across its restaurants.
Whether beginning the day with guided movement, unwinding with restorative treatments, or simply embracing the natural rhythm of the ocean, The Miami Beach EDITION offers a multifaceted approach to wellbeing, one that feels both deeply personal and effortlessly immersive.
BPM Wellness classes are available daily to hotel guests, residents, and members, included as part of the resort fee.
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