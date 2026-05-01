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Then. Now. Always Miami Beach: Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 100 Years at Centennial Gala

Centennial black-tie gala to honor a century of business leadership, civic partnership and community impact in Miami Beach
Graphic highlighting honorees and details for Miami Beach Chamber 100th anniversary gala event
Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary Gala honors community leaders at centennial celebrationPhoto Courtesy of Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce
3 min read

Miami, FL (March 12, 2026) - The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (MBCC)  proudly announces its most historic and highly anticipated event to date: the Miami  Beach Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary Gala, presented by City National  Bank and Encore, set for Saturday, May 9. This black-tie awards and dinner  celebration will take place at the iconic Loews Miami Beach Hotel and set the stage for  an evening of shimmering elegance and sparkling sophistication—honoring legacy,  impact, and the enduring spirit of Miami Beach. 

Marking a century of leadership, innovation, and community impact, the Centennial  Gala will bring together business leaders, civic champions, and community partners for  an unforgettable evening celebrating Miami Beach’s past, present, and future. 

With the theme “Then. Now. Always Miami Beach,” the Centennial Gala will reflect on  the Chamber’s rich legacy while celebrating the city’s continued evolution. Guests will  be immersed in an elegant atmosphere inspired by shimmering diamonds and sparkling  design elements—symbolizing strength, longevity, and brilliance—as Miami Beach  shines into its next century. 

MBCC 100th Anniversary Gala Honorees
MBCC 100th Anniversary Gala HonoreesPhoto Courtesy of Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

“The 100th Anniversary Gala is more than a celebration—it’s a tribute to the people,  partnerships, and perseverance that built the Miami Beach Chamber into what it is  today,” said Alfredo J. Gonzalez, Chairman of the Board. “As we honor this  extraordinary milestone, we are also recommitting ourselves to the future of our city and  the generations to come.” 

The evening will recognize distinguished individuals and organizations whose  leadership and service have left a lasting impact on the Miami Beach community: 

HONORING:

  • David Martin Corporate Citizen of the Year Award 

  • V&E Hospitality Excellence in Tourism Award 

  • Louis Aguirre Jan Pfeiffer Distinguished Service Award 

  • Dr. Martin Karp City National Bank Beach High Outstanding  Achievement Award 

  • The Past Chairs of the Miami Beach Chamber of  

  • Commerce Members of the Decade

Members of the Decade Honorees:

Barton S. Goldberg | Ira Giller | Stuart Blumberg | Anthony Noboa | Lucia Dougherty |  Eric Jacobs | Gerald K. Schwartz | Michael Milberg | Alan G. Randolph | Sanford  Horwitz | Aaron Perry | Jason Loeb | Alan Lips | Michael S. Goldberg | Wayne Pathman  | Robin Jacobs | Aaron Tandy | Richard Segal

“This Centennial Gala represents the dedication of so many leaders who have shaped  our Chamber and our city over the last 100 years,” shared Jessica Fuentes Victor, Gala  Committee Chair. “It’s an honor to celebrate their legacy while creating a night that truly  reflects the elegance and spirit of Miami Beach.” 

As with past galas, the evening will serve a greater purpose. A portion of the proceeds  will benefit the Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization  dedicated to expanding access to education, healthcare, and career pathways across  Miami Beach’s public school feeder pattern. 

“Investing in our students is investing in the future of Miami Beach,” said Andres Asion,  Chair of the Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation. “The impact of this Gala  extends far beyond one night—it helps provide vital resources that support our schools  and empower the next generation.”

Guests will enjoy live entertainment, curated dining experiences, and meaningful  moments throughout the evening—all in celebration of a century of excellence and  community impact. 

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available. Tickets starting at $500. 

To view event details, sponsorship opportunities, and purchase tickets, visit the official website.

Watch the Centennial Gala promo video here.

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary Gala is a once-in-a century celebration—honoring where we’ve been, celebrating where we are, and  shining brightly toward what’s next. 

Graphic highlighting honorees and details for Miami Beach Chamber 100th anniversary gala event
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