Heartbeats for PATCHES Game Day Brings Together Miami Community for a Day of Giving, Games and Shopping

MIAMI (May 5, 2026) -- PATCHES, a nonprofit dedicated to providing specialized care for medically fragile children, successfully hosted its Fifth Annual Heartbeats for PATCHES Game Day on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Bet Shira Congregation in Pinecrest, bringing together supporters for a meaningful day centered around community, connection and giving back.
The beloved annual event welcomed guests from across the South Dade community for a full day of Mahjongg and Canasta, a curated shopping bazaar featuring local vendors offering fashion, accessories and specialty goods, and a buffet lunch generously provided by Milam's Markets. Known for its warm and inviting atmosphere, Game Day continues to grow as a signature gathering that blends philanthropy with a relaxed and social experience.
Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed friendly competition, discovered unique products from participating vendors, and connected with fellow supporters, all while contributing to a shared purpose. A portion of proceeds from the shopping bazaar, along with funds raised through event participation and sponsorships, will directly benefit PATCHES Pediatric Nursing Center.
Guest speaker and foster mom, Cashmere Porter, whose adopted triplets have all benefitted from the extraordinary care at PATCHES, gave the keynote address, accompanied by her 6-year-old foster daughter, Marielana Almestica. Marielana, who is waiting for a kidney transplant and is at PATCHES daily, captivated the women with her story, highlighting the unique opportunities that PATCHES brings to the lives of the children.
“Game Day is always such a special reflection of this community,” said Jennifer Resnick, President of Heartbeats for PATCHES. “Seeing so many people come together year after year to support these children and their families is incredibly meaningful, and we are so grateful for the continued support.”
PATCHES provides comprehensive nursing care, therapies, and support services to children with complex medical conditions, regardless of their families’ ability to pay. Through its holistic approach, the organization helps children grow, develop, and transition into their communities with the care they need.
The continued success of Heartbeats for PATCHES Game Day highlights the strong network of support behind the organization and reinforces the importance of accessible, specialized care for children and families across South Florida.
For more information on PATCHES and ways to contribute, visit the official website.
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