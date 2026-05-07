Stitch Lab Returns for Summer, Debuting Its First-Ever Fort Lauderdale Pop-Up at W Fort Lauderdale May 14–16, 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (APRIL 22, 2026) – Ushering in the summer season with a new destination and renewed energy, Stitch Lab debuts its first-ever Broward edition with the Stitch Lab Fort Lauderdale Pop-Up hosted at W Fort Lauderdale, taking place Thursday, May 14 through Saturday, May 16. Set against the vibrant, beachfront backdrop, this three-day shopping experience marks an exciting evolution for the brand as it expands beyond Miami for the summer season.
Building off the momentum of its standout March 2026 pop-up at the Miami Design District, Stitch Lab returns with a curated edit designed for the season ahead, offering guests a timely opportunity to discover distinctive, travel-ready pieces before summer getaways begin. Known for championing independent designers, the pop-up continues to bring together a thoughtful mix of fashion, accessories, and lifestyle brands rooted in craftsmanship, culture and modern design.
This edition will highlight a strong lineup of sought-after labels, including Pitusa (Peru), Azulu (Colombia), Agua Bendita (Colombia), and Charo Ruiz (Spain)–each known for their signature approach to resortwear and effortless summer style. This curated selection is brought to Stitch Lab in collaboration with concept store Finicky Filly, adding a distinct point of view to the experience. Guests can expect an elevated assortment of pieces that transition seamlessly from beachside lounging to destination evenings. The pop-up will also welcome back notable names, including Inés Sheero (Venezuela), returning with a new capsule collection following a complete sell-out at the previous edition, and Camila Canabal (Venezuela), presenting her coveted handbag line.
Expanding beyond fashion, this season introduces a wellness-driven element, reflecting Stitch Lab’s continued evolution into a lifestyle experience. On Saturday, May 16, guests are invited to a special wellness activation at the W Terrace by SQLPT Pilates, along with Porfa Coffee adding a dynamic layer of programming centered on balance, movement and mindful living.
Throughout the weekend, a rotating lineup of local brands will bring interactive moments to the pop-up, offering guests personalized and hands-on experiences:
Thursday, May 14: Palm Beach Embroidery Club will offer on-site customization, allowing guests to elevate their Stitch Lab purchases with bespoke embroidery, from initials to monograms, for a refined and personal touch.
Friday, May 15: Pop Ups Bags will introduce a playful personalization station where guests can design and customize their bags into one-of-a-kind accessories.
Saturday, May 16: Cara O Sello will host an interactive charm bar experience, inviting guests to mix, match and layer charms to create truly personalized pieces.
“Stitch Lab was created to reimagine the way people experience fashion connecting designers and community in a way that feels fun, intentional and inspiring. South Florida continues to be a vital part of that journey,” says Karina Rosendo, Founder of Stitch Lab. “Expanding to Fort Lauderdale this season allows us to build on that foundation in a new setting, while continuing to evolve how guests discover, shop and connect with standout designers and brands. With summer approaching, this pop-up is designed as a destination for discovery, offering pieces that feel effortless, elevated and ready to travel.”
From statement resortwear to one-of-a-kind accessories, each piece is thoughtfully selected to inspire individuality and effortless summer style. This latest edition reinforces Stitch Lab’s role as a destination for discovery, where fashion, culture and community come together in a setting designed to inspire.
Entry into Stitch Lab’s three-day fashion pop-up is complimentary and will be located at the W Fort Lauderdale at 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, from May 14-16, 2026 from 11 AM - 7 PM. For more information about Stitch Lab, please visit www.StitchLabMiami.com.
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