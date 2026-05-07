Stitch Lab Returns for Summer, Debuting Its First-Ever Fort Lauderdale Pop-Up at W Fort Lauderdale May 14–16, 2026

“Stitch Lab was created to reimagine the way people experience fashion connecting designers and community in a way that feels fun, intentional and inspiring. South Florida continues to be a vital part of that journey,” says Karina Rosendo, Founder of Stitch Lab. “Expanding to Fort Lauderdale this season allows us to build on that foundation in a new setting, while continuing to evolve how guests discover, shop and connect with standout designers and brands. With summer approaching, this pop-up is designed as a destination for discovery, offering pieces that feel effortless, elevated and ready to travel.”