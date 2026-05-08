The Revival of an Icon: Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá Reopens Its Doors

Opened in the 1920s as Villa Victoria, the hotel was conceived as an exclusive extension of the legendary Gran Hotel in Palma. A pioneer of luxury on the island, it became a favoured retreat for both local and international elites, hosting glamorous soirées and serving as a gathering place for artists and visionaries who defined Palma’s golden era from the 1950s to the 1970s. Backed by a €12 million investment from Victoria Hotels & Resorts, Meliá, Bankinter Investment, and GMA, Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá is poised to usher in a new era of sophistication, once again setting the stage for timeless moments in the heart of Mallorca.