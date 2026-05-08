The Revival of an Icon: Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá Reopens Its Doors

Palma de Mallorca - Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá, an enduring symbol of Palma’s elegance and social vibrancy, has reclaimed its spot at the heart of the city with its grand reopening on 31st March. Following an extensive renovation, the landmark hotel seamlessly blends its storied past with contemporary luxury, reaffirming its status as the city’s cultural and social hub.
Opened in the 1920s as Villa Victoria, the hotel was conceived as an exclusive extension of the legendary Gran Hotel in Palma. A pioneer of luxury on the island, it became a favoured retreat for both local and international elites, hosting glamorous soirées and serving as a gathering place for artists and visionaries who defined Palma’s golden era from the 1950s to the 1970s. Backed by a €12 million investment from Victoria Hotels & Resorts, Meliá, Bankinter Investment, and GMA, Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá is poised to usher in a new era of sophistication, once again setting the stage for timeless moments in the heart of Mallorca.
Every corner of the hotel has been meticulously restored by the renowned ASAH architectural firm, led by Álvaro Sans and Adriana Sans, to ensure the highest level of comfort and sophistication. The hotel boasts 171 elegantly redesigned rooms, each offering breathtaking views of Palma’s port and cathedral., the revitalised Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá reaffirms its commitment to elevating Palma’s luxury hospitality scene.
A key highlight of this renaissance is the launch of Victoria Grand Café, a tribute to the Grand Hotel Villa Victoria. This vibrant new dining space embraces the joy of gastronomy, offering an all-day menu crafted from the finest local ingredients. From leisurely breakfasts to light evening meals, the café’s inviting atmosphere extends to its beautifully reimagined terrace—an iconic social hub where locals and visitors can once again experience the charm of Palma’s café culture.
Beyond offering a place to stay, Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá serves as a gateway to the city’s dynamic cultural scene. With panoramic views and a deep connection to its surroundings, the hotel curates exclusive local experiences, from contemporary art galleries and gourmet food tours to bespoke shopping itineraries. Embracing its role as a cultural hub for both guests and residents alike, the hotel has forged partnerships with local institutions, including the Paco de Lucía Festival, further enriching Palma’s artistic landscape.
Paying tribute to the hotel’s rich history, Gran Meliá has brought scenes to life from the 50s and 70s through the use of artificial intelligence. The guest experience will honour Palma’s golden age through capturing its essence from original photographs and archives, whereby AI has revived the glamour, elegance and enjoyment of all the pleasures from that period. This is the first campaign from Gran Meliá to utilise the tool and the brand looks forward to implementing it moving forward.
This new chapter reaffirms Hotel Victoria Gran Meliá as more than just a luxury hotel—it is a living tribute to Palma’s rich heritage, where history and modern sophistication converge to create unforgettable experiences.
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