SOLD: OFFICIAL and Landau Properties Celebrate Real Estate Win at BondST Hudson Yards

In New York, an elite crowd of real estate visionaries and luxury lifestyle aficionados gathered to mark a landmark moment in Miami's luxury property market. Hosted by Landau Properties and OFFICIAL, founded by broker-to-the-stars Oren and Tal Alexander, the event celebrated a real estate win at the prestigious Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club, the latest high-end condominium to redefine Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands.
BondST at Hudson Yards is a favored Japanese-inspired restaurant that's highly ranked amongst New York's elite. So, it's no surprise that the record-breaking celebration was hosted here to provide guests with a chic atmosphere, delightful culinary treats, and exquisite refreshments with a side of Hudson Yard views.
Known for the famed tuna tarts and uber-fresh nigiri—but also by its atmosphere and exclusivity, BondST is the quintessential setting for an evening to acknowledge high-end real estate accomplishments by the best in the game.
The Alexander team orchestrated a night that resonated with elegance and excitement, reflecting the exclusivity and luxury that optimizes Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club, a premiere development project.
This was quite the monumental gathering in the realm of luxury real estate, marking the sale of the last two remaining penthouses at the exclusive property. An achievement deserving and worthy of a grand celebration among New York's elite crowd of successful powerhouses.
The event’s turnout was nothing short of impressive, with esteemed guests including Steve Gold, Emily Beare, Brett Miles, Charlie Attias, Ariel Cohen, Scott Hustis, Mark Jovanovic, Kirk Rundhaug, Dana Power, Dan Tubb, and Amy Williamson.
Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club has had tremendous interest from New Yorkers, including both Penthouse buyers, so we wanted to ensure we brought this remarkable development directly to our friends and colleagues in New York. While we've had equally strong interest within the Miami market, our half floor, four-bedroom waterfront residences are uniquely suited as a warm weather escape for New Yorkers.
Andrew Wachtfogel, Co-Founder and President of New Development for OFFICIAL
Adding to the attendance were key figures from the OFFICIAL's dynamic team—Nicole Oge, Andrew Watchfogel, and Richard Jordan—alongside Jonathan Landau and Yaeli Lowinger from Landau Properties.
Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club continues to captivate the market and we're excited to celebrate the development's ongoing success. The sale of Penthouse 2 comes just a few months after the record-setting sale of Penthouse 1, illustrating the robust demand for spacious condo living and beautiful, full-service waterfront homes in Miami.
Jonathan Landau, Founder and CEO of Landau Properties
This event was more than just a recognition of hard work and determination; it was a declaration of a new era in luxury condominium living, where penthouses start at $11 million are in demand for current buyers.
The development itself is a masterpiece of architectural and interior design. Crafted by the esteemed Miami-based architect Kobi Karp with interiors by Linda Zarifi of Zarifi Design, Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club stands as a counterpoint to Miami’s typical high-rise buildings. Its design pays homage to Bay Harbor's rich mid-century modern architecture with curved edges and neutral, natural materials.
Comprising only nine homes, the boutique project includes half- and full-floor homes and full-floor penthouses, each offering panoramic views of Indian Creek Lake and Biscayne Bay. The most luxurious of these, the penthouses, sharing 75 feet of unobstructed water views and the stars of the recent sales, with one reaching a record-breaking price tag of $12 million.
The interiors are equally impressive, featuring Gaggenau appliance packages, Zenia white oak cabinetry, Taj Mahal stone countertops, and Fantini fixtures in the kitchen areas. The primary baths set a new standard with their travertine floors and walls, and freestanding soaking tubs positioned with perfect scenic views.