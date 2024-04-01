Trifecta of Luxury: LA, New York, and Miami Homes

Imagine finding your dream home where every detail reflects your taste for the finer things in life. Well, that's what we are getting into today. We're taking a closer look at three stunning homes in the best cities in the world- Los Angeles, New York, and of course, Miami. These top cities are known for their exciting entertainment and expensive luxurious living standards, which is why they are the most sought-after places to live in for those who can afford it.
In this article you will discover three fabulous million-dollar real estate gems that offer more than just a shiny roof over your head, but an element of happiness in your day-to-day life. They promise a lifestyle filled with exceptional decor and lavish surroundings, perfectly suited for those who appreciate the essence of all thing's luxury.
Location: 7555 Devista Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Price: $2,950,000
Los Angeles, a place I used to call home sweet home and also the city of big dreams and superstars, always brings back great memories. This exciting city offers more than just a glimpse into the lives of the famous and infamous; it presents an opportunity to live amongst them, if you dare.
The Hollywood Hills, in particular, is known for breathtaking views and exclusive residences. This neighborhood consists of beautiful green trees, windy scenic roads, and currently has a stunning luxury home on the market that is particularly captivating, to say the least. It's a 3-bedroom home on Devista Drive that is owned by non-other than celebrity and movie producer Courtenay Semel, who recently relocated to continue pursuing her career in the film industry across the country.
You may have heard of Courtenay Semel from her "it-girl" days and her recent executive producer role on Desperation Road, starring Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund, which has taken her stardom to new heights.
With that being said, this home is not just a location on the Hollywood Hills map, it's a history rich abode with a high-brow pedigree. A celebrity owned house in the Hollywood Hills, for now, that's built to occupy the kind of buyer who appreciates all the glitz and glamour of celebrity life.
Location: Hollywood Hills West, a premier and private Los Angeles neighborhood to the stars.
Size: 3,076 square feet of meticulously designed space.
Features: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a versatile movie theatre/office.
Outdoor Oasis: A backyard designed for tranquility and entertainment, surrounded by lush greenery all around.
From its chic interiors to the serene outdoor spaces that capture the essence of canyon living, every inch of this home defines luxury and most of all, quiet relaxation. It is a Hollywood retreat that offers peace of mind away from the busy city, a true gem for those looking to immerse themselves in a complete Hollywood lifestyle.
Location: 251 W 14th Street Unit: 7A
Price: $3,500,000
New York City, another city that I use to call home that's near and dear to my heart, is filled with unending energy and an iconic skyline. Within these busy streets, The Elisa, is an architectural statement positioned at the heart of the Meatpacking District, West Village, and Chelsea, standing out at the forefront.
It's a building that houses a modern 9.5 ft ceiling condominium that's truly a masterpiece of European design, courtesy of the acclaimed Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld. Known for his ability to blend modernism with sensuous materials, Weinfeld brings to life a property that is both a work of art and a modern residential oasis for its residents. You do not see this kind of a spacious luxury unit very often in New York so take it all in.
Design: A touch of European flair with over 9.5 ft. ceilings and oak floors all around - RARE!
Size: 1,475 square feet of sheer spatial perfection.
Features: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with an open concept layout.
Amenities: Includes a rooftop garden, fitness club, and full-time door attendant (it's a must).
Location Benefits: Proximity to world-class dining, lush parks, and renowned art venues to keep you culturally busy.
This luxurious 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo in the Elisa is a unique find in New York! It's a luxury condo that offers its residents not just a home, but a spacious New York lifestyle that's enriched by culture, elegance, and convenience. Dare I say it, a winning luxury home for anyone who is ready to make the move into the "concrete jungle". Take us home, Alicia...
In New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of, there's nothin' you can't do. Now you're in New York, these streets will make you feel brand-new, big lights will inspire you. Let's hear it for New York!
JAY-Z & Alicia Keys - "Empire State of Mind"
Location: 700 NE 26th Terrace, 1901, Miami, Florida
Price: $3,500,000
Miami, where I currently live (if you've been following my life roadmap), is a city where the warmth of the sun meets the cool of the ocean breeze and I love every minute of it. This city, that I now call home, shares an easy breezy living experience to those who work hard. This waterfront luxury condo at Missoni Baia, located in the popular Edgewater neighborhood, is the perfect example of what that looks like.
It's a 3-bedroom Miami high-rise residence that offers breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Miami skyline at once. Designed for those who seek a dynamic, yet serene waterfront lifestyle, this property epitomizes the very essence of Miami living in all life aspects.
Views: Panoramic vistas of the bay, ocean, and skyline.
Size: 2,586 square feet of stunning surroundings.
Features: 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, with a bright natural light.
Privacy: Direct elevator access ensures a seamless and private daily living experience.
Lifestyle: Ideal for those who value an active, social life with the tranquility of a waterfront retreat.
Missoni Baia's condo 1901 is more than a home; it's a life experience of luxury and comfort, designed for the sophisticated buyer who carves a somewhat tamed city life.
The homes that I just shared with you in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami offer more than just luxurious living spaces; they are gateways to a lifestyle reserved for the few and determined. For those ready to make their mark in the city and immerse themselves in a life of luxury, these homes are not just investments but steppingstones to a world filled with opportunities and adventures.
