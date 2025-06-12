Four Seasons Elevates Charleston: A New Chapter of Luxury in the Historic District
Source: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
June 10th, 2025 – Charleston, South Carolina, a city long celebrated for its timeless charm and captivating heritage, is poised to welcome an unparalleled standard of luxury. Four Seasons, in collaboration with Strategic Property Partners, has announced plans for a new luxury hotel and private residences within the city's historic district. With an anticipated completion in 2028, this highly anticipated development introduces a new era of sophisticated hospitality and seamless living, where Charleston’s quintessential warmth will meet the unmistakable refinement of Four Seasons.
A Harmonious Blend of Heritage and Modern Luxury
The upcoming Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Charleston will feature 139 guest rooms and 36 branded private residences. This eight-story new-build will be situated within walking distance of Charleston's top attractions and cultural sites, including the vibrant King Street, the historic Charleston City Market, and the prestigious Gibbes Museum of Art. The design promises to seamlessly blend Charleston's rich heritage with modern luxury, offering both guests and residents a profound sense of belonging and ease, elevated by the legendary service of Four Seasons.
Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons, expressed enthusiasm for the venture:
“Like Four Seasons, hospitality is instrumental to Charleston's culture, and we are thrilled to enter this market, creating new opportunities for guests, residents, and locals alike to live, work, and explore with our brand. In collaboration with Strategic Property Partners, we look forward to bringing our luxury hospitality offerings and unmatched service to this beautiful destination.”
Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons
Josh Taube, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Property Partners, echoed this sentiment. "This is an exciting moment for Charleston, and we are honored to partner with Four Seasons to bring this extraordinary development to life," Taube stated. "Known for its rich history, timeless character, and renowned culinary scene, Charleston sets the standard for exceptional hospitality. The arrival of Four Seasons will elevate this legacy, enhancing the hospitality and lifestyle experiences for all."
A Timeless Addition to Charleston's Enduring Character
More than merely a destination, the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Charleston will offer a lifestyle of quiet elegance and intentional connection, drawing inspiration from the city's enduring character. The architectural vision and residence interiors are being brought to life by Morris Adjmi Architects, while Lark Design Studios is overseeing the hotel interiors. The landscape architecture will be led by Hollander Design, celebrated for its creation of notable private and public gardens and green spaces across the United States.
The hotel will feature four distinct restaurants and bars, an inviting outdoor pool with private cabanas, and 650 square meters (7,000 square feet) of versatile event space, making it an ideal venue for weddings, sophisticated celebrations, and corporate gatherings. Guests and residents will also enjoy access to a full-service spa, complete with private treatment rooms and hydro-thermal facilities, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and carefully curated retail offerings.
Homes of Distinction: Four Seasons Private Residences
An exclusive collection of just 36 private residences invites homeowners into a lifestyle where Charleston's unique charm meets the effortless elegance of Four Seasons. This transforms everyday living into an extraordinary experience. A dedicated Director of Residences will oversee a personalized living experience for homeowners, which includes in-residence dining, meticulous housekeeping, expert concierge assistance, and the convenience of a private entrance.
The residences themselves will feature thoughtfully designed interiors, offering captivating views of the downtown Charleston skyline. Homeowners will benefit from direct access to the hotel’s extensive amenities and the peace of mind provided by a property management team fully staffed by Four Seasons, ensuring homes are impeccably serviced whether residents are present or away.
These distinguished homes will range in size, with floorplans starting at 2,000 square feet (185 square meters) for two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Larger residences will encompass up to 3,700 square feet (343 square meters), featuring five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Many of these residences will also include expansive outdoor balconies or terraces, perfect for savoring Charleston's gentle breezes. Pricing for these exclusive residences begins at USD $5 million.