Queens Ascends to Five-Star Eminence: The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport Opens Its Doors
Source: Acre NY Realty
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
June 10th, 2025 – The dynamic borough of Queens has officially welcomed a new standard of luxury, marking a significant milestone in its hospitality landscape. Acre NY Realty proudly announces the grand opening of The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport, an architectural marvel poised to become a landmark at 35-32 Leavitt Street in Flushing. This 13-story mixed-use development, conceived by Century Development Group, seamlessly integrates a sophisticated 244-room five-star hotel with an exclusive collection of 48 luxury condominiums, heralding an era of unparalleled comfort and convenience in the heart of Queens.
The Westin Flushing: Crafting a Refined Experience
As Queens' inaugural five-star hotel, The Westin Flushing redefines luxury hospitality within the borough. Designed by the esteemed Raymond Chan Architect P.C., the building commands attention with its striking modern glass curtain wall facade. Inside, guests discover a comprehensive suite of amenities meticulously curated for discerning travelers. The first floor boasts over 5,000 square feet of inviting public space, complemented by two state-of-the-art conference rooms and a grand ballroom capable of accommodating up to 300 guests, all equipped with cutting-edge audiovisual systems.
A highlight of the hotel's culinary offerings is Hinoki Bistro, a luxury dining destination that promises an exceptional gastronomic journey. This refined establishment features an intimate 12-seat sushi and oyster bar, a stylish main dining room, and a spacious lounge, creating an ideal setting for both casual meals and elevated occasions. Strategically positioned near LaGuardia Airport, the hotel also provides convenient access to popular destinations such as the expansive Flushing Meadows Corona Park and the culturally rich Museum of the Moving Image. This makes The Westin Flushing a premier choice for both business and leisure travelers seeking refined luxury and ease of access.
Economic Impact and Community Enhancement in Flushing
This ambitious development is poised to profoundly impact the Flushing community. By introducing an internationally recognized hotel brand to the area, The Westin Flushing is set to attract a diverse array of international visitors, thereby stimulating local tourism and generating substantial employment opportunities. Its presence is expected to significantly contribute to the economic activity and long-term vitality of the neighborhood. As one of the most significant mixed-use projects in Queens, it contributes to the borough’s growing prestige on the global stage.
Northern Residences: Elite Living Above the City
Occupying floors 10 through 13 above the hotel are the Northern Residences, a boutique luxury condominium collection exclusively represented by Acre NY Realty. Each residence is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship, featuring high-end finishes, expansive layouts, and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide breathtaking views of the city skyline. Residents of Northern Residences are afforded the distinct privilege of accessing the five-star hotel’s exclusive amenities and executive suite services, ensuring a seamless blend of luxury living and premium hospitality. At present, only the final three residences remain available within this coveted collection: one one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments.
Acre NY Realty, recognized as one of New York's influential real estate brokerages, takes pride in delivering comprehensive real estate services. Their expertise spans extensive market research and analysis, guidance on pre-development and post-construction phases, sophisticated investment strategies, and adept leasing and sales services. With an impressive track record boasting over $300 million in annual sales revenue, Acre NY Realty continues to shape the luxury real estate landscape.
The grand opening of The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport truly signals a new chapter for Queens, solidifying its position as a destination where world-class luxury and urban convenience converge.