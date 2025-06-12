Queens Ascends to Five-Star Eminence: The Westin Flushing LaGuardia Airport Opens Its Doors

This ambitious development is poised to profoundly impact the Flushing community. By introducing an internationally recognized hotel brand to the area, The Westin Flushing is set to attract a diverse array of international visitors, thereby stimulating local tourism and generating substantial employment opportunities. Its presence is expected to significantly contribute to the economic activity and long-term vitality of the neighborhood. As one of the most significant mixed-use projects in Queens, it contributes to the borough’s growing prestige on the global stage.