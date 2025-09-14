The Mitchell Opens as First Residential Tower in Atlanta’s $5 Billion Centennial Yards Development
Atlanta’s has reached a pivotal milestone with the grand opening of , the first residential tower and ground-up building within the $5 billion, 50-acre mixed-use transformation of the city’s historic downtown core. Developed by and Centennial Yards Company, the 19-story, 300,000-square-foot tower introduces 304 luxury residences alongside 16,000 square feet of retail and dining space, signaling a new chapter for the ambitious city-center project.
“Opening the Mitchell, the first residential tower at Centennial Yards, is a significant step in transforming Downtown Atlanta into a thriving neighborhood,” said Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company. “This community will bring new energy and life to downtown, offering a lifestyle that puts residents at the center of everything Atlanta has to offer.”
Elevated Living in the Heart of Downtown
Located at 250 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, The Mitchell offers a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Select residences feature walk-in closets, private balconies, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic skyline views.
The building’s amenities are designed for both leisure and productivity, including:
A resort-style pool overlooking the downtown skyline.
A premium fitness center with barre-equipped studio.
Co-working spaces with private office suites.
Multiple outdoor gathering terraces.
Indoor event spaces with a catering kitchen.
A dedicated pet area and spa.
Street-Level Activation and Dining
The Mitchell’s ground floor is set to become a dynamic hub for residents and visitors alike. Anchoring the retail offering is Khao Thai Isan, a Thai tapas concept from local favorite 26 Thai, occupying 4,730 square feet. Additional retail and restaurant partners are expected to be announced in the coming months, with the expansive patio space designed to encourage an active street presence.
A Location Surrounded by Atlanta’s Cultural and Entertainment Assets
Situated steps from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, and within reach of four MARTA stations, The Mitchell sits at the nexus of Atlanta’s emerging Entertainment District. Residents will also be within walking distance of cultural destinations including the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the revitalized South Downtown, and the arts-rich Castleberry Hill neighborhood.
Centennial Yards named the tower in tribute to Atlanta’s Mitchell Street corridor, honoring its historical significance within the city’s urban fabric.
A Catalyst for One of the Nation’s Largest Urban Redevelopments
The opening of The Mitchell was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 4, attended by city officials, community members, and project partners. It is the first residential tower in Centennial Yards and the second residential community overall, joining The Lofts at Centennial Yards South, which features 162 units above Georgia-based brewery Wild Leap.
The broader Centennial Yards master plan will deliver 8 million square feet of commercial and residential space, including 4 million square feet of retail, entertainment, office, and hotel developments, approximately 2,000 residences, and an expansive public realm designed for community engagement. Upcoming milestones include the 292-key Hotel Phoenix (opening later this year), Cosm’s immersive sports experience (planned for 2026), and a 5,300-seat Live Nation music venue (scheduled for 2027).
“The Mitchell residential tower is a reflection of our commitment to creating places that serve and strengthen the community,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal of CIM Group. “At Centennial Yards, we are proud to help shape a neighborhood that celebrates local culture, connects people through public spaces, and supports the everyday lives of Atlantans.”
Redefining Downtown Living in Atlanta
As Centennial Yards continues its transformation, The Mitchell serves as a tangible embodiment of the development’s vision — delivering a sophisticated residential address with unrivaled access to Atlanta’s entertainment, culture, and connectivity. For prospective residents, it represents not only a place to live, but a front-row seat to the city’s most significant urban renaissance in decades.
