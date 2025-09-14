The Mitchell Opens as First Residential Tower in Atlanta’s $5 Billion Centennial Yards Development

Atlanta’s Centennial Yards has reached a pivotal milestone with the grand opening of The Mitchell , the first residential tower and ground-up building within the $5 billion, 50-acre mixed-use transformation of the city’s historic downtown core. Developed by CIM Group and Centennial Yards Company, the 19-story, 300,000-square-foot tower introduces 304 luxury residences alongside 16,000 square feet of retail and dining space, signaling a new chapter for the ambitious city-center project.

“Opening the Mitchell, the first residential tower at Centennial Yards, is a significant step in transforming Downtown Atlanta into a thriving neighborhood,” said Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company. “This community will bring new energy and life to downtown, offering a lifestyle that puts residents at the center of everything Atlanta has to offer.”