Mercer Island: The Pinnacle of Washington’s Lakefront Living Revealed

Where Mercer Island dazzles with contemporary flair, Medina resonates with enduring tradition. Waterfront properties often feature expansive lawns sloping gently to the lake, private docks designed for both leisure and seafaring, and architectural styles that range from classic Northwest craftsman to grand European-inspired villas. The scarcity of available listings in Medina only heightens demand, ensuring each estate is as much an investment in legacy as it is a lifestyle. For discerning buyers, Medina offers not just a home, but a lasting statement of heritage on Washington’s most storied shoreline.