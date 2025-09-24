Design, Legacy, and Ocean Views: Inside Sam Simon’s $16.5M Pacific Palisades Estate

At $16.5 million, the 5,677-square-foot property offers a rare combination: eco-modern architecture on a grand scale, set on park-like grounds with mature landscaping, and an enviable location in one of Los Angeles’s most design-significant enclaves. And just beyond its walls lies another piece of architectural history: Richard Neutra’s Bailey House (Case Study House #20) and Charles and Ray Eames’s Case Study House #8, two modernist icons that cement this neighborhood’s place on the world’s architectural map.