Design, Legacy, and Ocean Views: Inside Sam Simon’s $16.5M Pacific Palisades Estate
A Visionary’s Home by the Sea
Perched in the coveted Pacific Palisades, where ocean breezes sweep across verdant bluffs, sits a residence that embodies art, architecture, and modern living in perfect harmony. Originally commissioned by the late Sam Simon, co-creator of The Simpsons, philanthropist, and passionate collector, the estate is more than a house. It’s a manifesto of design integrity, environmental stewardship, and cultural legacy.
At $16.5 million, the 5,677-square-foot property offers a rare combination: eco-modern architecture on a grand scale, set on park-like grounds with mature landscaping, and an enviable location in one of Los Angeles’s most design-significant enclaves. And just beyond its walls lies another piece of architectural history: Richard Neutra’s Bailey House (Case Study House #20) and Charles and Ray Eames’s Case Study House #8, two modernist icons that cement this neighborhood’s place on the world’s architectural map.
Sam Simon’s Vision: Rebuilding After Loss
In 2007, Simon’s Pacific Palisades home was devastated by fire. Rather than walk away, the Emmy-winning writer and producer saw an opportunity for reinvention. Working with a team of architects and designers, he embarked on a ground-up rebuild, transforming the site into a LEED Gold–certified eco-modern masterpiece.
The new residence, completed in 2010, became a beacon of green building in Los Angeles, showcasing solar panels, smart home energy systems, drought-conscious landscaping, and expansive natural light. Simon’s vision aligned with his philanthropic ethos: to champion causes, whether environmental, cultural, or humanitarian.
Architecture Meets Lifestyle
The home’s design is unapologetically contemporary yet warm, balancing sleek architectural lines with natural textures and indoor–outdoor fluidity. Walls of glass dissolve into the gardens, while skylights and clerestory windows capture shifting light throughout the day.
Among its highlights:
Five bedrooms and eight baths thoughtfully distributed for privacy and flow.
A dramatic open-plan living area that connects to terraces and a pool deck.
A spacious kitchen with a wood-topped island, pendant lighting, streamlined cabinetry, and premium appliances.
A primary suite with fireplace and built-ins, creating a serene retreat within the larger canvas.
Leisure spaces include a library, office, home theatre, and a wine cellar.
Outside, the estate’s resort-like grounds rival those of a boutique retreat. A long in-ground saltwater pool with spa lines the garden terrace, while lush plantings and mature trees create a sense of privacy. Meandering pathways and intimate courtyards invite quiet reflection, while expansive patios are designed for entertaining.
The Homeowner Lineage
Sam Simon (2004–2015):
After purchasing the property and spearheading its rebuild, Simon used the home as both residence and cultural hub. He hosted high-profile charity galas and art events, reinforcing his reputation as a patron of the arts. The estate reflected his belief that living spaces could, and should, serve as platforms for creativity and community.
Lorna Jane Clarkson (2016–2021):
In 2016, the property was acquired by the Australian fashion designer and activewear pioneer. Clarkson, founder of the global lifestyle brand Lorna Jane, brought her eye for design and wellness to the residence, ensuring it retained its elegance while evolving with contemporary luxury expectations.
John Wise (2021–Present):
The current owner, John Wise, former CEO of InvestCloud and prominent entrepreneur, purchased the compound in 2021. Known for his leadership across fintech companies, Wise has preserved the estate’s architectural integrity while situating it firmly within the upper echelon of Pacific Palisades luxury real estate.
A Neighborhood Steeped in Architectural Significance
Pacific Palisades is no ordinary backdrop. The neighborhood, once the proving ground for Arts & Architecture’s Case Study House Program (1945-1966), remains one of the most architecturally significant enclaves in the world.
Simon’s home stands alongside Neutra’s Bailey House, one of the few Case Study houses ever realized, and the Eames House, where Charles and Ray Eames lived and worked. Conceived as prototypes for modern living in postwar America, these residences emphasized efficiency, openness, and innovation.
In this context, Simon’s LEED-certified residence feels like a natural heir, a 21st-century reinterpretation of the Case Study ethos, updated for today’s environmental imperatives and lifestyle expectations.
Inside the Eco-Modern Details
The estate’s environmental features are seamlessly integrated into the design, balancing sustainability with contemporary luxury. Solar panels and energy-efficient systems help reduce the home’s footprint, while drought-conscious landscaping reflects the natural palette of the Palisades hillsides.
Expansive windows and open layouts invite natural light and coastal breezes throughout the interiors, where hardwood flooring and high-end finishes underscore a commitment to both style and durability.
It’s a residence where luxury and responsibility coexist, where indulgence is framed not by excess, but by thoughtfulness.
Art, Design, and Cultural Resonance
True to Simon’s passions, the home functions as a living gallery. Clean architectural planes provide a backdrop for art, while integrated shelving and cabinetry reflect a collector’s sensibility. The effect is a home that feels curated yet livable, modern yet timeless.
Simon’s Pacific Palisades residence is both a private refuge and a cultural artifact, capturing the ethos of its time while offering enduring livability.
Pacific Palisades: A Coveted Setting
Set on a broad 0.58-acre lot (25,408 sq. ft.) at 14800 Corona Del Mar, the estate offers both privacy and proximity. From its Pacific Palisades setting, the property enjoys ocean views framed by its mature landscaping. Yet it remains minutes from Santa Monica, Malibu, and the creative energy of Los Angeles.
The Palisades has long been a magnet for artists, executives, and entertainers who seek coastal serenity without sacrificing cosmopolitan access. For collectors of architecture and seekers of lifestyle, few neighborhoods rival its blend of history and prestige.
A Rare Offering
At $16.5 million, the estate represents not just square footage, but a legacy of artistry, sustainability, and cultural relevance. For those drawn to the intersection of architecture and lifestyle, it is a home that speaks a universal language, one of creativity, responsibility, and beauty.
From Simon’s original vision to its current presentation, the mansion is a beacon of eco-modern luxury. And as it joins the market once again, it offers prospective buyers more than a residence. It offers a chance to inhabit a story, one where The Simpsons, midcentury masters, and contemporary design converge under the California sun.
