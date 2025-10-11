Riding the Future of Luxury Living: Cabo Real Surf Club Redefines the Los Cabos Lifestyle
A New Wave of Luxury in Los Cabos
A quiet revolution is forming on the southern tip of Baja. In 2026, the highly anticipated Cabo Real Surf Club will introduce North America’s first private Endless Surf wave basin—a breakthrough in both recreation and residential design. But beyond its engineering marvel, the project represents something deeper: a reimagining of luxury living where sport, wellness, and sustainability converge.
Developed by Meriwether Companies—whose partners include Michael Schwab, son of Charles Schwab—and the Sánchez Navarro family, Cabo Real Surf Club has already generated more than $125 million in sales reservations since debuting in 2024. Its success reflects a growing demand for lifestyle-driven communities that balance adventure and longevity with a refined sense of place.
Design That Moves With the Tide
At the heart of the 200-home master plan lies the Endless Surf wave basin, where riders can catch waves up to seven feet high in fully customizable patterns. Capable of producing hundreds of waves per hour, it offers a fluid playground for everyone—from first-timers to seasoned professionals. Designed with sustainable technology and low energy consumption in mind, it’s a symbol of how innovation and ecological awareness can coexist in high-end development.
Architecturally, Cabo Real Surf Club’s homes are as intentional as its experiences. The Surf Casitas, designed by Mexico City’s acclaimed Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, embody a seamless dialogue between desert and sea. Their modernist lines, open courtyards, and locally sourced materials create an effortless flow between indoor and outdoor living. With starting prices from $2.75 million, these turnkey residences merge form and function with a sense of serenity. The initial release sold out immediately, attracting notable buyers including professional surfer Erin Brooks, underscoring the project’s credibility among elite enthusiasts.
Wellness as a Way of Life
Cabo Real Surf Club is designed for longevity as much as leisure. Every detail integrates wellness—both active and restorative—into daily living. Residents will have access to a hydrotherapy circuit with steam rooms, saunas, and cold plunges, as well as a full-service wellness and recovery spa offering red-light therapy, flexibility training, and altitude conditioning.
Outdoor amenities extend that philosophy through hiking and biking trails, racquet facilities, and direct access to a Robert Trent Jones II–designed championship golf course, now undergoing a multimillion-dollar enhancement. The club’s forthcoming Beach Club will anchor social and culinary experiences, bringing a refined Baja sensibility to its food and beverage program.
The Evolution of Active Luxury
Cabo Real Surf Club isn’t a traditional country club—it’s a blueprint for how future communities may look. By placing movement and mindfulness at the center of its design, the development caters to a new generation of homeowners seeking meaningful connection over material excess.
Located just 20 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport, the community’s proximity makes it both a sanctuary and a global destination. Homesites begin at $1.3 million, offering panoramic views of the Sierra de la Laguna mountains and the Sea of Cortez.
As preparations continue for its 2026 debut, Cabo Real Surf Club is poised to become more than just a coastal enclave—it’s a living expression of balance between performance, wellness, and architectural excellence. In the evolving narrative of Los Cabos luxury real estate, this is where innovation meets immersion, and where every wave begins at home.
