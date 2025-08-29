Namron Hospitality Unveils NEST Baja, a Design Hotels™ Member on Los Cabos’ East Cape

Namron Hospitality has expanded its portfolio of boutique luxury hotels with the debut of NEST Baja, an exclusive retreat on the East Cape of Los Cabos. Overlooking the point where the Sea of Cortez meets the desert, the property—formerly The White Lodge—has been reimagined in partnership with original founder Giammarco Vela, a renowned entrepreneur and founder of Grupo Monalisa, and Italian interior designer Stefano Frontani.