Namron Hospitality Unveils NEST Baja, a Design Hotels™ Member on Los Cabos’ East Cape

The Second Property In The NEST Collection Offers An Intimate, Design-Forward Escape Where The Sea Of Cortez Meets The Desert

A New Chapter for a Baja Gem

Namron Hospitality has expanded its portfolio of boutique luxury hotels with the debut of NEST Baja, an exclusive retreat on the East Cape of Los Cabos. Overlooking the point where the Sea of Cortez meets the desert, the property—formerly The White Lodge—has been reimagined in partnership with original founder Giammarco Vela, a renowned entrepreneur and founder of Grupo Monalisa, and Italian interior designer Stefano Frontani.

The rebrand marks NEST Baja as the second property in Namron’s NEST collection, following the celebrated NEST Tulum, and the company’s eleventh hotel in Mexico. Now part of Marriott International’s Design Hotels™, it joins a curated roster of independent, design-led properties recognized for their distinctive character and sense of place.

Design-Driven Seclusion

With accommodations for just 24 guests, NEST Baja was conceived as an intimate haven of responsible luxury. The hotel’s ten ocean view suites and cottages are designed for both privacy and immersion in the Baja landscape, offering rooftop decks, plunge pool terraces, indoor fireplaces, and open-air stargazing nooks under the famously clear night skies.

Namron’s long-term vision includes adding 14 private villas—each integrated seamlessly into the natural surroundings and connected to the hotel’s amenities—without compromising the low-impact design and atmosphere of seclusion that define the NEST ethos.

Wellness Rooted in Tradition

The property’s ancestral spa draws on holistic wellness traditions, incorporating sacred herbal treatments, energy rituals, and temazcal ceremonies. Guests can also enjoy ocean-facing yoga sessions, designed to align body and mind with the rhythms of the surrounding elements.

Opened on May 1, 2025, a private beach club at the iconic Nine Palms surf beach extends the NEST experience to the shoreline, offering an exclusive setting for relaxation and connection to the sea.

A Culinary Lens on Baja

NEST Baja’s dining program celebrates the region’s flavors through a seasonal, locally sourced menu. Highlights include Baja-style fish tacos, blue corn sopes, guajillo-seared scallops, and activated-charcoal avocado toast, often served against a backdrop of breaching whales at sunrise. The kitchen’s adaptability ensures that each stay offers something new, reflecting the evolving bounty of the Baja Peninsula.

Immersive Exploration

For those drawn to explore beyond the property, complimentary electric fat-tire bikes make it easy to navigate the surrounding terrain. Guests can also arrange private surf lessons, whale watching excursions, and guided desert adventures through trusted local partners, creating a connection between the lodge’s serene base and the rugged beauty of the East Cape.

With its seamless integration of design, wellness, and place, NEST Baja represents a natural evolution of Namron Hospitality’s portfolio—delivering a refined yet grounded experience for travelers seeking a deeper connection to Baja’s land and sea.
