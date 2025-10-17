Litibú Bay Club: Is Mexico’s Pacific Coast the New Definition of “Home”?

The unveiling of Litibú Bay Club is emblematic of a greater transformation shaping Mexico’s Pacific Coast, a region long known for its beauty but increasingly defined by its dynamism. Once dominated by vacation enclaves and boutique resorts, the coastline stretching from Puerto Vallarta to Litibú is rapidly reinventing itself as a long-term residential hub for high-net-worth individuals from the United States, Canada, and Europe. The appeal lies in its unique fusion of accessibility, cultural authenticity, and investment potential. With direct flights from major American and Canadian cities, the coast has never been more connected to global centers of business and culture.