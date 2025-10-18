T3 FAT Village Tops Out, Marking a New Era for Fort Lauderdale’s $500 Million Arts and Innovation District
Source: FAT Village
Reported by: Matthew Kennedy
A Landmark Milestone for Fort Lauderdale’s Urban Renaissance
The future of Flagler Village took a major step forward this week as Hines and Urban Street Development (USD) celebrated the topping out of T3 FAT Village, a milestone in the $500 million redevelopment of Fort Lauderdale’s arts and innovation district.
Standing six stories tall and spanning 180,000 square feet, the Class AA office building is not only a cornerstone of the larger FAT Village project but also Fort Lauderdale’s first mass timber office development. Designed as part of Hines’ forward-thinking T3 (Timber, Transit, and Technology) portfolio, the building embodies a modern approach to sustainable design and creative workspace environments.
“Topping out T3 FAT Village is more than just a construction milestone. It brings us closer to realizing our vision of Flagler Village as a dynamic hub where innovative businesses, creatives, and communities come together. This project honors the neighborhood’s artistic roots while setting new standards for sustainable, human-centric workplaces.”
Alan Kennedy, Managing Director at Hines
Building the Future with Timber
The mass timber construction used in T3 FAT Village represents a major shift in South Florida’s real estate landscape. Combining architectural innovation with environmental responsibility, the material offers both aesthetic warmth and measurable sustainability benefits, such as lower embodied carbon and improved energy efficiency.
“T3 FAT Village demonstrates that modern office development can be a true expression of creativity and freedom. The T3 office seamlessly complements the artistic spirit of FAT Village, with an open design and integration of art that create an inspiring canvas for today’s forward-thinking companies.”
Alan Hooper, Co-Founder and CEO of Urban Street Development
Every aspect of the design emphasizes collaboration, wellness, and community connection. Large windows flood workspaces with natural light, while open floor plans encourage creativity and engagement. The building’s integration of art and architecture further connects it to the area’s cultural heritage, reflecting the district’s legacy as a creative enclave while looking toward its future as a center for innovation.
Anchoring a $500 Million Mixed-Use Vision
As the flagship office component of the FAT Village redevelopment, T3 FAT Village anchors a 5.6-acre master plan that will ultimately redefine the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. The full district will feature residential, retail, dining, cultural, and entertainment spaces, creating a walkable, mixed-use environment that blends community-driven design with modern infrastructure.
Pre-leasing activity at T3 FAT Village has already generated significant interest from technology firms, creative industries, and professional service tenants seeking sustainable, high-performance office space in an urban setting.
“Fort Lauderdale’s office market is rapidly evolving, and T3 FAT Village exemplifies the demand for modern, sustainable space in walkable, thriving neighborhoods."
Tere Blanca, Founder and CEO of Blanca Commercial Real Estate
“This development sets a new benchmark for South Florida’s workplace environments and signals growing confidence in Fort Lauderdale’s ability to attract top talent and companies.”
Tere Blanca, Founder and CEO of Blanca Commercial Real Estate
Supporting the mixed-use ecosystem, Vertical Real Estate was recently appointed as the exclusive retail leasing broker, ensuring a curated selection of tenants that reflect the project’s cultural and community-driven identity.
Transforming Flagler Village
Once an industrial pocket known for its artist studios and creative energy, Flagler Village has rapidly evolved into one of South Florida’s most dynamic neighborhoods. The FAT Village redevelopment, led by Hines and USD, aims to preserve that creative DNA while expanding its potential as a place where business, culture, and lifestyle intersect.
Construction of T3 FAT Village is slated for completion in 2026, with the broader master plan expected to deliver its residential and retail components by 2027. Earlier this year, the project’s first multifamily tower topped out in March 2025, followed by a second in May, marking steady progress toward the full realization of the district.
When complete, FAT Village will introduce a new model for urban living in Fort Lauderdale—a sustainable, walkable community that merges work, art, and everyday life.
About the Developers
FAT Village is a 5.6-acre mixed-use development located in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, a joint venture between Urban Street Development and Hines. The project’s vision combines residential living, creative office space, curated retail, and immersive cultural experiences, all designed with sustainability and community engagement in mind.
Hines, a global real estate investment manager with a $90.1 billion portfolio across 30 countries, is known for its expertise in innovative, sustainable development and human-centered design.
Urban Street Development, co-founded by Alan Hooper and Tim Petrillo, is a Fort Lauderdale-based firm renowned for transforming local neighborhoods through authentic placemaking and community-driven projects. Their work blends culinary, cultural, and architectural innovation to reimagine the local experience.
Looking Ahead
As Fort Lauderdale continues its transformation into a global destination for innovation and design, T3 FAT Village stands as both a symbol and catalyst of that momentum. Its topping out represents more than a construction milestone—it marks a new chapter in the city’s evolution, where sustainability, creativity, and community shape the next generation of urban living.
