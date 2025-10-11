Continuum Company Partners with Jet Linx to Offer $100,000 in Private Flight Credits for South Florida Buyers
Source: Continuum Company
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Elevating the Definition of Luxury Living
In Miami’s competitive luxury real estate landscape, Continuum Company is charting new territory in experiential living. The developer, known for its high-design residential projects across New York and South Florida, has announced an exclusive partnership with Jet Linx, one of the nation’s leading private jet management and membership firms.
Through this collaboration, Continuum is offering Jet Linx membership and a $100,000 private flight credit to buyers at La Baia North who close before December 31, 2025. The offering extends to Penthouse buyers at Continuum Club & Residences in North Bay Village, creating a new benchmark for luxury real estate perks in South Florida.
Private Aviation Meets Coastal Real Estate
The partnership between Continuum and Jet Linx reflects a shared commitment to personalized, high-touch service. With access to Jet Linx’s nationwide fleet of over 100 aircraft, private terminals, and elite concierge team, residents gain immediate entry to a world of convenience and control.
Jet Linx members benefit from guaranteed availability, fixed hourly rates with no peak surcharges, complimentary Wi-Fi, and pet-friendly accommodations—a travel experience designed for those who value precision and privacy as much as luxury.
“At Continuum, luxury isn’t only about where you live, it also means access. Our partnership with Jet Linx gives residents the ultimate luxury, flying privately on their terms, whether it’s a last-minute meeting in New York or a spontaneous Caribbean weekend. We want our residents to have access to the best of Miami, from yacht access to restaurant reservations, even beach chairs. That’s what the Continuum lifestyle is all about.”
Ian Bruce Eichner, Founder and Chairman of Continuum Company
Expanding a Lifestyle Ecosystem
The Jet Linx collaboration complements Continuum’s suite of carefully curated resident benefits, each designed to enrich the experience of ownership beyond the walls of the home. Current offerings for Continuum’s South Florida projects include:
Private yacht club membership featuring curated excursions and VIP concierge services through an exclusive app.
VIP Beach Club access with dedicated beach chairs at Miami’s most desirable stretches of sand.
Dorsia Premium Membership, granting priority reservations at the world’s most sought-after restaurants and exclusive entry to cultural, sporting, and music events.
“I’ve always believed that true luxury lies in the details. By introducing a private airplane membership, we’re not just providing access—we’re elevating the entire experience. This move aligns with our commitment to offer unmatched convenience, exclusivity, and first-class service to our clients from the ground up and further solidifies our position as a leader in the luxury space.”
Phil Gutman, President of Continuum Realty
For Jet Linx, the partnership is equally strategic.
“We’re proud to align with a visionary partner like Continuum. Our shared commitment to personalized service and white-glove experiences makes this partnership a natural fit.”
Jamie Walker, President and CEO of Jet Linx
The Future of Seamless Living
Continuum and Jet Linx plan to host a series of private aviation and lifestyle events at Jet Linx’s Opa-locka Executive Airport hangar, giving clients an opportunity to experience firsthand the intersection of luxury real estate and private air travel.
Currently 70% sold, La Baia North continues to attract discerning buyers drawn to its Bay Harbor Islands location and its refined approach to waterfront living. The boutique condominium offers 57 two- to four-bedroom residences ranging from 1,400 to 2,100 square feet, each featuring expansive bay views, resort-style amenities, and private boat slips. Completion is expected in 2028, with occupancy slated for early 2027.
This new Jet Linx partnership not only reinforces Continuum’s reputation for innovation but also underscores the evolution of Miami’s luxury market—one where exclusivity is defined by access and ease, not just address.
