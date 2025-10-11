Continuum Company Partners with Jet Linx to Offer $100,000 in Private Flight Credits for South Florida Buyers

“At Continuum, luxury isn’t only about where you live, it also means access. Our partnership with Jet Linx gives residents the ultimate luxury, flying privately on their terms, whether it’s a last-minute meeting in New York or a spontaneous Caribbean weekend. We want our residents to have access to the best of Miami, from yacht access to restaurant reservations, even beach chairs. That’s what the Continuum lifestyle is all about.”

Ian Bruce Eichner, Founder and Chairman of Continuum Company