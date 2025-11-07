Nobu Hospitality Unveils 619 Brickell: A New Luxury Residential Tower Transforms Miami Living
Nobu Hospitality is expanding its imprint on Miami with a landmark debut: 619 Brickell, the brand’s first-ever residential development in the city and its second restaurant in the market. The project signals a new expression of Nobu’s signature lifestyle for a community that thrives on art, design, and culinary prestige.
Developed in collaboration with 13th Floor Investments and Key International, the 74-story tower will ascend over Biscayne Bay, blending modern Japanese sensibility with Miami’s unmistakable energy.
“This represents the next evolution of Nobu’s lifestyle vision. It brings together our commitment to craftsmanship, design integrity, and exceptional service to create a truly immersive residential experience. Miami’s energy and cultural vitality make it the perfect setting for this milestone project.”
Trevor Horwell, CEO for Nobu Hospitality
A Contemporary Landmark in Brickell
Situated in the heart of Miami’s flourishing Brickell district, 619 Brickell will introduce 300 residences framed by sweeping city and bay views. The architecture comes from the internationally revered firm Foster + Partners, working in collaboration with Sieger-Suarez Architects. The resulting profile is fluid and clean, centered on Nobu’s love of natural materials, balanced proportions, and quiet sophistication.
Generous terraces and thoughtful lines create a feeling of ease within the skyline. The tower is designed to foster connection with its waterfront setting, bringing moments of calm into the daily rhythm of residents’ lives.
A Holistic Residential Experience
The development will include 90,000 square feet of private amenities, giving residents access to a full-service spa and wellness retreat, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a tranquil poolside café. Each space reflects Nobu’s philosophy of intentional living, offering pockets of serenity within one of Miami’s most dynamic neighborhoods.
These amenities are complemented by intuitive services that define Nobu’s hospitality DNA. The emphasis on balance and considered design creates a new model for residential living in Brickell—one that feels personal, elevated, and deeply attuned to its surroundings.
Miami’s Next Nobu Restaurant
Anchoring the project at the ground level, Miami’s second Nobu restaurant will introduce a fresh culinary destination to the city. Featuring a circular design with captivating waterfront outlooks, the restaurant creates a theatrical dining experience informed by the coastal setting.
For residents, this relationship between home and hospitality offers rare continuity. Life at 619 Brickell blurs the line between private retreat and social connection, where a celebrated culinary icon sits just beyond the lobby.
Vision in Collaboration
In a joint statement, Arnaud Karsenti, Managing Principal of 13th Floor Investments, and Inigo Ardid, Co-President of Key International, noted:
“We are honored to partner with Nobu Hospitality and Foster + Partners on this extraordinary project in the heart of Brickell. 619 Brickell represents the perfect convergence of design, service, and lifestyle — a residential experience elevated by Nobu’s world-class hospitality and commitment to exceptional service. Together, we are creating a landmark destination that reflects Miami’s sophistication and energy, and we look forward to unveiling it in the near future.”
As Miami continues to earn global attention for its cultural momentum and refined living, 619 Brickell arrives as an address that feels immediately at home. It carries the intimacy and craft of Nobu into the vertical landscape, drawing a new chapter where culinary heritage, design innovation, and luxury living converge in the center of the city.
