Pagani Residences Debuts Record-Setting $30M and $28.5M Penthouses In North Bay Village
Pagani Residences has lifted the curtain on its two crown-jewel penthouses, priced at $30 million and $28.5 million, defining a new luxury benchmark for North Bay Village. This marks a milestone moment for the world’s first residential project conceived by Italian-Argentine automotive master Horacio Pagani, bringing his unmistakable design language into the sky.
Rising high above Biscayne Bay atop the 28th and 29th floors, the penthouses fuse craftsmanship, exclusivity, and avant-garde design with a level of personalization usually reserved for hypercars.
A New Expression of Architectural Luxury
Penthouse 01 spans 12,200 square feet — with 7,000 square feet indoors and 5,200 square feet outdoors — offering five bedrooms and six bathrooms, while Penthouse 02 offers 10,700 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Both feature sweeping terraces and 13-foot ceilings, connected by ensuite elevators that bring a cinematic sense of arrival.
Every detail is deeply considered. Interiors are personally curated by Horacio Pagani and the Pagani Arte team, utilizing materials exclusive to these residences. Light oak floors in Pagani’s signature chevron parquet with metal inlays form a warm foundation, transitioning into travertine stone on upper levels. A sculptural swirling staircase sculpted in travertine, oak, and white-lacquered metal forms an architectural centerpiece.
The sophisticated kitchens from Schiffini Magistretti include Gaggenau appliances exclusive to penthouse buyers, crafted in Carrara marble with Argento Veneziano aluminum and oak or Portoro marble with Nero Lipari aluminum and oak. A 365-bottle wine wall designed especially for the penthouses rounds out the culinary experience.
In the bathrooms, Pagani’s 1000 lines in honed travertine, Gessi Cesello fixtures, and shower spouts with body jets in primary and secondary suites continue the tailored approach.
“Pagani Residences represents the pinnacle of living and design, and the penthouses are its most exceptional expression. From bespoke materials to private pools, to the rarest of automotive works of art, these homes elevate luxury into legend.”
Mikael Hamaoui, Founder and CEO of Riviera Horizons
A Hypercar To Match
In an unprecedented pairing, each penthouse buyer will also receive a Pagani Utopia Roadster “Miami Edition”, personally designed by Horacio Pagani. Finished in bespoke blue to echo the sea and sky, the hypercar becomes a collectible reflection of its owner’s home above.
Penthouse buyers may also acquire private garage space within the building to house the Roadster. The offering continues in Italy, where buyers are flown to Modena for a private Horacio Pagani Museo tour and atelier experience, followed by personal meetings with Horacio Pagani and the Pagani Arte team. During this visit, owners collaborate directly on both the hypercar and their interiors, ensuring true co-creation.
This process mirrors Pagani’s philosophy of designing hand-in-hand with each owner.
“At Pagani, every creation begins with a dialogue. Just as we design a hypercar hand-in-hand with its owner, Pagani Residences, in collaboration with Pagani Arte, invites each resident into the adventure of shaping their home.”
Horacio Pagani, founder and CEO of Pagani Automobili
Pagani continued, “Whether it’s a penthouse or a one-bedroom, the true pleasure is in crafting something unique and personal, infused with the same spirit of artistry and joy that defines our cars. Each residence is envisioned as more than a home, a canvas for imagination, collaboration, and signature style, brought to life with our team’s touch.”
Amenities Designed Like a Concept Studio
Penthouse owners enjoy elevated access to the tower’s wellness and lifestyle amenities:
Waterfront spa on the 29th floor
Private gym
Restorative lounge
Rooftop pool and sky lounge
Cabanas
Hot and cold plunges
Design narratives by Pagani Arte and A++ extend into common spaces, where penthouse-exclusive chandeliers and the brand’s iconic ellipses reinforce visual continuity. White-glove services further build an atmosphere where personal connection and tailored living unfold with ease.
North Bay Village’s New Benchmark
Set on 7940 West Drive, Pagani Residences is located within Miami’s three-island city of North Bay Village, an enclave surrounded by Biscayne Bay with sweeping water and skyline views. Its central placement offers streamlined access to Miami International Airport, private aviation hubs, marinas, golf clubs, and cultural districts including Miami Beach, Fisher Island, Bal Harbour, and the Design District.
The project includes just 70 homes, comprising two duplex penthouses and four Sky Residences, reinforcing its exclusivity. Residences begin at $3.7 million, setting a tone of rarity and craftsmanship throughout the collection.
